E-P volleyball wins first regional title as co-op

Erie-Prophetstown's Peyton Umstead, Jamie Neumiller, and Lauren Abbott accepted the trophy after the Panthers defeated Rock Falls in two sets to win the Class 2A Sterling Newman Regional on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (Earleen Hinton)

STERLING — Erie-Prophetstown volleyball coach Heather Bruns recognized this year’s team could accomplish big things early on this season.

The Panthers have continued to prove her right.

E-P beat Rock Falls 25-15, 25-21 in Thursday’s Class 2A Newman Regional final to earn the program’s first regional volleyball hardware since becoming a co-op in 2018.

Second-seeded E-P advances to play top-seeded Seneca in a Bureau Valley Sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Panthers (31-3-2) were able to find holes in the Rockets’ defense on as Kaylee Keegan finished with 25 assists.

Bruns started coaching at Prophetstown in 2015. Prophetstown won a regional title in 1982 and Erie last won a plaque in 2013.

“This area of volleyball is always so strong, so it’s always really hard to get a regional,” Bruns said. “This was one of our goals at the beginning of the season. It feels good.”

Rock Falls made its run in the second set, tying things at 17 and forcing an E-P timeout, but the Panthers locked in. The Rockets led 18-17 before E-P went on an 8-3 run to close it out.

The trio of Ashlyn Johnson (11 kills), Jamie Neumiller (9) and Lauren Abbott (8) led the team in kills.

“It’s just huge for us to make it here. We’ve worked so hard this whole season,” Abbott said. “It was cool to finally make it this far.”

With numerous playmakers on the floor at the same time, the Panthers have continued to play unselfishly.

“Everyone has a role on our team, that’s our motto,” Abbott said. “Whether you’re on the bench or you’re on the court. Anyone can have an on game, anyone can have an off game. We always pick each other up and that’s what really makes us a solid team.”

E-P had to hold off a Rock Falls team coming off a three-set win over third-seeded Sherrard.

“They came with energy and ready to go,” Bruns said of her team. “That second set, they tied it at 17 and at that point, it’s time to go. It’s a quick game to eight, we do those drills in practice all the time. So they were ready for that.”

E-P was prepared for a scrappy team in Rock Falls. The Rockets made some hitting errors at times, but went out battling down the stretch.

“Their libero, [Elizabeth Lombardo] played amazing both Tuesday night and tonight,” Bruns said. “I think our girls were just able to find some holes, which was helpful.”

Neumiller said the team has a lot of leaders. This is something the team has been working toward since the summer.

“I’m so proud of this team,” she said, “and everything we’ve done.”

Lombardo said the Rockets were kind of slow in the first set, but the team came together. There were some ups and downs this season while finding a new lineup after finishing third at state last year.

“Our team has really improved and progressed from the beginning of the season,” she said. “I really think we fought really hard until the last point.”

The match ended on an Abbott spike that ricocheted off a Rock Falls’ block attempt out of bounds.

“It’s been really special to play with these girls,” Abbott said. “They are my best friends and I’m really excited to see where we can go.”

Peyton Umstead had 21 digs for E-P and Brynn Brown had an ace. Keegan also had a kill of her own in between directing the offense as the team’s setter.

“She has accelerated and gotten so much better from the first summer contact that we had in July until now,” Bruns said of Keegan. “She has proven herself and she runs the court.”

Rock Falls coach Jolene Bickett said E-P was hitting on all cylinders.

“We made some runs and showed what we could do, but it was a little bit too late,” she said. “You can’t always come from behind in volleyball.

“I always tell the girls, I can handle losing as long as we go out doing what we do well. And thankfully, that second set, we came back and did what I thought what we could do.”

Bickett is optimistic about her team’s future with numerous players on track to return.

She said it’s nice to see E-P have success.

“When I first started coaching at Rock Falls 25 years ago with Sheila [Pillars], we would go to Prophetstown. And they weren’t as competitive,” she said. “It’s nice to see a familiar opponent not too far away reap the rewards.”