After being down 12-0, Rock Falls rallies to beat higher seeded Sherrard in 3 sets

Rock Falls' players and coaches celebrate following a 3-set win over the third-seeded Tigers. Rock Falls took on Sherrard in the Class 2A regional volleyball semifinal Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, at Newman High School. (Brian Hurley)

STERLING – The Rock Falls volleyball team just would not go away.

Facing third-seeded Sherrard in the Class 2A Newman Regional semifinals, the seventh-seeded Rockets overcame numerous deficits and came through late in a 26-24, 23-25, 25-23 win.

They even trailed the opening set 12-0.

Fighting through adversity early and often, Rock Falls (18-17) advanced to face second-seeded Erie-Prophetstown (30-3-2) in Thursday’s regional final. The Panthers are playing for their first regional title since becoming a co-op in 2018.

Rock Falls senior Elizabeth Lombardo helped provide a calming presence for the team’s younger players in a tense match against the Tigers (24-10). She finished with 27 digs in the win.

“I think we just calmed down our team and told each other that it was going to be fine,” she said. “We just kept getting that run, and we just kept going.”

Rock Falls did not take its first lead until it forged a 25-24 advantage in the opening set. The Rockets finished it to take control of the momentum, but Sherrard also fought back.

The Rockets always had a response.

“I think the harder they hit at us, the more we want to work harder,” Lombardo said. “It just really pushes us to succeed.”

The third set also could have gone either way. Sherrard led 22-20 before the game was tied 23-all. Rock Falls once again came through.

“It really shows that we trusted each other,” Lombardo said of the late execution. “We knew where each person was supposed to be, and we really just had hope in our team overall.”

Freshman Miley Bickett had 25 assists and 18 digs, and junior Kayla Hackbarth added 11 kills and two blocks.

Lombardo said the win felt especially good with some doubts surrounding the team. It had to completely retool after last year’s run to placing third at state.

“Even a lot of our own teammates doubted us, because we knew Sherrard was going to be a good team,” Lombardo said. “Our team is really close, and I trust all my girls, and I have a lot of hope in them.”

Rock Falls coach Jolene Bickett said the team’s defense was key once again. It constantly challenged the Tigers at the net and continued to get a hand or two on the ball.

“We repeat it 24/7, but defense is key,” she said. “If our defense can continuously give our offense chances, we’re going to end up at least giving the other team a run for their money.

“Honestly, I know that we can win, but the girls have got to believe that they can win.”

Once the team recognized it could compete with Sherrard, the Rockets’ instincts took over.

“We didn’t have one serving error in the three sets,” Bickett said. “That’s pretty remarkable. We didn’t give any easy points up.”

Sherrard first-year coach Mary Hemm credited the Rockets’ defense.

“They touched a lot of stuff that normally we score on,” she said. “They kind of got an arm on anything and everything that we threw over the net. They definitely made it tough on us.”

Hemm credited her team for staying in it after letting the first set slip away.

“One of the strongest things about this group this year specifically is they just never give up,” she said. “They have a lot of fight in them no matter what situation they are in.

“They’ve overcome a lot as a program, period. ... Overall, they just don’t give up, and they’re very resilient.”

Bickett credited Sherrard’s defense after the competitive match.

“It was a battle, and that’s all I can hope for,” she said. “Unfortunately, somebody has to go home, and we were maybe just a little bit better at the right time tonight. We have our hands full on Thursday, but we’ll give it our best shot.”

Rock Falls played E-P over the summer. The teams are also familiar with one another through scouting other teams in the area.

“They’re obviously a better team, and we are a better team,” Lombardo said. “I think it just comes down to who’s the stronger team and who’s playing with more intention.”

The Rock Falls crowd and student section in particular also helped provide an advantage once again not far from home.

“The whole team loves it,” Lombardo said. “I’m really grateful for all of our supporters. It’s been strong every year, and it just keeps getting stronger.”