Police: Arrest warrant issued in Rock Falls shooting case

ROCK FALLS — An arrest warrant has been issued for a former Rock Falls man in connection with an early Monday morning shooting in Rock Falls.

According to a news release, Johnathon P. Parker, 40, who is homeless according to police, is wanted on the warrant for one count of aggravated battery with a firearm. He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the release. Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the Rock Falls Police Department at 815-622-1140 or 911.

Police were called about 2:15 a.m. Monday to the 900 block of West Fifth Street for a report of a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a man, with a gunshot wound, inside a residence, according to a news release. The initial investigation shows the man was shot outside the residence and that the shooter fled on foot. The injured person was taken to CGH Medical Center for treatment of an injury that is not life-threatening.

Parker up until last Friday was being held in the Whiteside County Jail in Morrison in connection with violating probation in a 2021 stolen vehicle case. He pleaded guilty in April 2022 to possession of a stolen vehicle and was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 24 months of probation.

He appeared in custody Friday at the Whiteside County Courthouse, was released subject to a prior pre-trial release conditions order and ordered to appear in court for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. Nov. 22.