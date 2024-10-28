One person found shot inside Rock Falls residence early Monday

ROCK FALLS — Rock Falls police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital early Monday morning.

Police were called shortly after 2:15 a.m. to the 900 block of West Fifth Street for a report of a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they located a man with a gunshot wound inside a residence, according to a news release.

The initial investigation shows the man was shot outside the residence and that the shooter fled on foot. The injured person was taken to CGH Medical Center for treatment of an injury that is not life-threatening.

Police say they believe this an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to call the Rock Falls Police Department at 815-622-1140.

Sterling police and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services assisted at the scene.