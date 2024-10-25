Taking it up a notch: Halloween decorating levels up in the Sauk Valley

Santa’s “slay” has a whole new meaning at this house on Sterling's Second Avenue. (Alex T. Paschal)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 The eerie green glow from a house on Second Avenue in Sterling amps up the creep factor. Be sure to get a chuckle from the names on the headstones. (Alex T. Paschal)

Halloween decorating is second to none (sorry Christmas), because the creativity knows no bounds. Christmas pretty much has one linear theme: Santa, lights, maybe a Grinch, some sort of glitzed-up tree. But with Halloween, all bets are off.

Skeletons? For sure.

Giant spiders? You bet.

Pop culture references? Yep.

Clowns and killers and graveyards..... oh my!

I’m not sure these overly adorned houses are much of a secret in the Sauk Valley, but if they are be sure to stop and get a good look at the creative details the decorators put into their work. Sometimes it’s a small little something on a headstone, other times it’s a big noticeable play on Santa’s “slay.”

Speaking of which, when writing the cutline for that particular photo, I rewrote the classic line from Robert L. Mays’ “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

For which, let me say, I’m really quite sorry.

Mostly.

“Now, Slasher! now, Gasher! now, Basher and Mixen!

On, Vomit! on, Stupid! on, Plunder and Nixon!

To the top of the grave! to the top of the wall!

Now scare away! scare away! scare away all!”

When I came across the word Mixen, I was so delighted that I had to share my findings with some friends. It’s the little joys in life, right?

It’s perfect. Look it up.

Happy Halloween!

- Follow Shaw Local Photographer Alex T. Paschal @svmphotogs on IG or message him at apaschal@shawmedia.com