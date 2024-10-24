October 24, 2024
UW-Whitewater awards scholarships to Dixon, Rock Falls students

By Charlene Bielema
Education News from Shaw Local News Network

WHITEWATER, Wis. — A total of 1,465 students at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater were recipients of scholarships for the 2024-25 academic year.

The following local students are among the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater scholarship recipients receiving financial awards.

Rock Falls: Emily Lego, social work, Chancellor Scholars Award.

Dixon: Brody Potter, business analytics, Chancellor Scholars Award; Kayleigh Thomas, marketing, Spirit of Whitewater Energy Awards.

Erie: Kelsey Stichter, sociology, Chancellor Scholars Award.

Oregon: Evan Vache, finance, Chancellor Scholars Award.

Polo: Laura Wright, environmental science, Chancellor Scholars Award.

“On behalf of the UW-Whitewater Foundation Board of Directors, I extend heartfelt congratulations to this year’s scholarship recipients,” said Katie Kuznacic, president of the UW-Whitewater Foundation. “Since 1962, thousands of individuals, families, friends, and organizations have generously contributed to make these financial awards possible. Their unwavering support plays a vital role in the success of our students and the lasting impact UW-Whitewater alumni have on the economy. Each year, the significance of their contributions is felt through the life-changing scholarships awarded. We are grateful to all of our donors for their continued commitment to UW-Whitewater students.”

Charlene Bielema is the editor of Sauk Valley Media.