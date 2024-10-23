Whiteside County Health Department to host open house for new eye clinic Nov. 2

Whiteside County Health Department director Cheryl Lee greets visitors to a groundbreaking Thursday, March 28, 2024, for an expansion of services in Rock Falls. (Alex T. Paschal)

ROCK FALLS — The Whiteside County Health Department and Community Health Clinic has announced its new addition, which includes an expansion and added optometry services, is expected to be completed by the end of October with services beginning Nov. 4.

The community is invited to an open house to see the new addition and optometry expansion from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 2, at 1300 W. Second St.

The open house will include tours of the new addition including the new unified clinic waiting area, optometry area as well as the oral surgery area added earlier this year. Tours will be available from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and start in the new main entrance under the canopy off West Second Street.

WCHD Optometry is already scheduling patients for Nov. 4.