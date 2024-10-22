Kingsby leads Milledgeville with 8 kills, 8 aces: Monday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Volleyball

Fulton 2, Morrison 0: The Steamers won 25-14, 25-14 in a fourth straight victory. Miraya Pessman (10 assists) had 10 kills and Chloe Wilkin added eight more. Reese Germann led Fulton with 11 digs.

Milledgeville 2, Peal City 0: The Missiles won 25-15, 25-13 as Kendra Kingsby led the team with eight kills and eight aces. Brinley Hackbarth had nine assists for Milledgeville.

Amboy 2, Somonauk 1: The Clippers won 25-23, 19-25, 25-23 as Tyrah Vaessen had nine kills and two blocks. Kiera Karlson added five kills and four blocks for Amboy.

Girls swimming

Morrison 4th at home meet: LaSalle-Peru won the Reverse Order Invitational with 481 points, followed by Rock Island (260), Clinton (198), Morrison (142) and Geneseo (41). The Mustangs did not have a top 3 finish as L-P won all 11 events.