Whiteside Forum to feature Tanzania presentation Oct. 30 in Morrison

Mark (right) and Jean Zinnen are shown in 2023 on The Great East African Migration trip in Tanzania. (Photo provided by Marc Adami)

MORRISON – Morrison adventurers Mark and Jean Zinnen and Theresa Brandon traveled to the African nation of Tanzania in 2023 with a Micro Group program limited to 12 people organized by Road Scholar.

The Whiteside Forum will host a presentation by the three travelers at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, in the Community Room of the Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison.

The event is free and open to the public.

Come hear about their journey to follow what is considered to be the largest movement of wildlife on earth, “The Great East African Migration,” between the plains of the Serengeti in Tanzania and the Masai Mara in Kenya and its impact on the land, the animals and the people living on the periphery of the migration route. They also visited the Ngorongoro Crater and Olduvai Gorge, considered to be the Cradle of Mankind.

For more information about the event or The Whiteside Forum, contact Marc Adami by text at 815-718-5347 or marcadami53@gmail.com.