Fulton boys golf takes 2nd at Class 1A state tournament; Sterling’s Mason Hubbard 11th in 2A

Fulton's Jacob Voss watches his drive at the Class 1A Lanark Regional at Lake Carroll Golf Course earlier this October. (Earleen Hinton)

Fulton’s boys golf team showed it can compete with the very best in the state in Class 1A this weekend. The Steamers finished with a two-day total of 619 at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington, shooting a 309 after Friday’s 310 and finishing as state runner-up to two-time defending champion St. Anthony (612).

Riverdale (621) took third, led by individual state champion Aidan Dorothy (143), who shot a 69 on Saturday.

Fulton’s Jacob Voss shot a 70 on Saturday, vaulting him to a fifth-place finish and tied with teammate Owen Van Zuiden (148).

Also scoring for Fulton were Zach Winkel (158) and Dawson Price (165). Chase Dykstra (187) and Braeden Brennan (170) also competed for the Steamers. Only Winkel and Brennan are seniors.

Fulton coach Mitch Van Zuiden was excited for the team after it earned its first state team golf trophy in school history after placing ninth last year.

“This is indicative of how we played all year, super consistent and never stopped grinding,” he said. “The kids deserved everything they got this year. Super proud of them. It’s a roller coaster of emotions when you’re in the hunt for a state title.”

Coach Van Zuiden said the team seemed to keep its nerves under control after it led on Friday and Owen sat in first place after a 2-under 70. The coach said he talks to the team a lot about the mental side of the game and thinking about the bigger picture. Owen didn’t play bad on Saturday, the ball just didn’t fall. He credited St. Anthony after it shot a 300 Saturday to earn the three-peat.

“St. Anthony played great and they earned it. Give credit where credit is due,” coach Van Zuiden said. “They are such a solid team along with Riverdale.”

Voss shot his season best by three strokes on Saturday, which is illustrative of Fulton’s ability to have anyone step up.

“Jacob played exceptionally well today and Owen did the same yesterday,” Van Zuiden said. “This is how this team is. You never know who is going to come in with a good score and help the team or lead the team.”

Van Zuiden also was happy for the two seniors in Winkel and Brennan.

“They keep things calm for the younger guys,” he said. “Great kids and even better attitudes. That’s a credit to the parents.”

Also finishing in the top 25 from the area were Forreston’s Kaden Brown and Bureau Valley’s Wyatt Novotny. Brown shot an 80 on Saturday to finish with a 153 (tied for 17th). Novotny shot an even 72 on Saturday to finish with a 157 (tied for 23rd).

Hubbard 11th, Oros 62nd in 2A: Sterling senior Mason Hubbard closed out his high school golf career with an even 71 to finish with a two-day total of 150 and move up to a two-way tie for 11th, just one stroke out of the top 10. He had two birdies and two bogeys at Weibring Golf Club in Normal.

Dixon’s Ben Oros ended up with an 88 on Saturday after Friday’s 76. The senior tied for 62nd in his state debut with a 164 total, recording one birdie.