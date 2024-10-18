Dixon school board OKs hiring, personnel items

DIXON — The Dixon School Board approved several personnel actions Wednesday night, including new hires, retirements and volunteer coaches.
Those actions include:
New hires
Kayla Denler, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Oct. 1.
Resignations
Damien Beck, paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective Oct. 17.
Jessica Gardner, library paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Oct. 18.
Retirement
Barbara Wiese, medical records clerk at Dixon High School, effective Dec. 5.
Stipend position
Chris Pierce, Homebound tutoring coordinator, effective for the 2024-2025 school year .
2024-25 Dixon High School coaches
Terry Fuger – Light and sound technician
Jason Burgess – Head baseball
Candi Rogers – Head softball
Ryan Deets – Head boys track
Simon Thorpe – Head girls track
Josh Brigl – Head girls soccer
Ashley Almquist – Drama, musical, half stipend
Ryan Hoffman – Drama, musical, half stipend
Sara Dunne – Vocal musical
Sarah Hansen – Faculty adviser musical
Ryan Hoffman – Band, musical
Ashley Almquist – Band, musical, half stipend