Dixon school board OKs hiring, personnel items

DIXON — The Dixon School Board approved several personnel actions Wednesday night, including new hires, retirements and volunteer coaches.

Those actions include:

New hires

Kayla Denler, paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Oct. 1.

Resignations

Damien Beck, paraprofessional at Reagan Middle School, effective Oct. 17.

Jessica Gardner, library paraprofessional at Washington School, effective Oct. 18.

Retirement

Barbara Wiese, medical records clerk at Dixon High School, effective Dec. 5.

Stipend position

Chris Pierce, Homebound tutoring coordinator, effective for the 2024-2025 school year .

2024-25 Dixon High School coaches

Terry Fuger – Light and sound technician

Jason Burgess – Head baseball

Candi Rogers – Head softball

Ryan Deets – Head boys track

Simon Thorpe – Head girls track

Josh Brigl – Head girls soccer

Ashley Almquist – Drama, musical, half stipend

Ryan Hoffman – Drama, musical, half stipend

Sara Dunne – Vocal musical

Sarah Hansen – Faculty adviser musical

Ryan Hoffman – Band, musical

Ashley Almquist – Band, musical, half stipend