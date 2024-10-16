Morrison Community Hospital Foundation, doctor partner to offer podiatry course to professionals

MORRISON — The Morrison Community Hospital Foundation, in collaboration with Dr. David Yeager, recently celebrated 10 successful years of his Podiatry Complications Course.

The event was held Sept. 27-28 at the Northern Illinois Convention Center in Naperville. Yaeger’s program provides quality education to podiatrists and podiatric medical assistants and residents by highlighting forefront complications, metatarsalphalangeal joint fusions and lapidus procedures. Over 85 physicians, residents and medical assistants attended from multiple clinical sites across the nation.

The event included multiple didactic lectures and hands-on cadaveric training. Attendees received 14 education credits while learning in a relaxed atmosphere with opportunities to network with their peers.

Seventeen vendors were also on site demonstrating the latest surgical instruments and techniques. Attendees are afforded the opportunity to test various tools, use portable X-ray units, and learn about techniques that improve patients’ outcomes. All financial proceeds from the event go toward the Morrison Community Hospital Foundation, a not-for-profit organization.

The foundation over the past several years has provided funding to support land acquisitions, the purchase of state-of-the-art medical equipment and building upgrades.

“This event has grown significantly over the past couple of years and the foundation is very appreciative of the funding support allocated to the hospital foundation,” said Mick Welding, Morrison Community Hospital’s director of marketing.

‚We look forward to at least another 20 years of providing quality education at a reasonable price,” said Yeager, course chairman and the hospital’s chief of staff and surgery at the hospital. “Providers also appreciate the opportunity to participate in courses close to home.”

Yeager was a recipient of the first “Jennifer Yeager Champion of Podiatry Award” for his vision to start this two-day curriculum and training. It was named in honor of Yeager’s mother, who died earlier this year. This award will be given annually to doctors who inspire colleagues, residents and companies to attend the event.

Next year’s course will be held Sept. 26-27 at the same location, NIU Naperville Convention Center, with new topics but with the same passion and devotion to the foundation that Yeager has demonstrated in all the previous years, according to a news release.