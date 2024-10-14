Sterling chiropractor honored with state award

Dr. Tom Jensen (second from left) of Jensen Chiropractic Clinic in Sterling was awarded the 2024 Illinois Chiropractic Society Chiropractic Physician of the Year award on Oct. 4. He is pictured with his wife, Michelle (left), son Gavin and daughter-in-law Lynsey Jensen. (Photo provided by Illinois Chiropractic Society)

STERLING — Sterling chiropractor Dr. Thomas Jensen was awarded the 2024 Illinois Chiropractic Society Chiropractic Physician of the Year Award on Oct. 4 at the NIU Conference Center in Naperville.

Jensen has been practicing chiropractic care in Sterling for 38 years and has served on several community boards and commissions, including the Sauk Valley Community College Trustee and Foundation boards; the City of Sterling Plan Commission; as a Jaycee and Rotary member and Newman Central Catholic High School’s football sideline physician. He has also been a member of the American Chiropractic Association and the Illinois Chiropractic Society for almost four decades.

“Each year, the Illinois Chiropractic Society recognizes one individual whose dedication to chiropractic care, community service, and the advancement of our field is nothing short of extraordinary,” Dr. Erin Strauch-Ducat said during the award presentation. “Today, we have the opportunity to honor such an individual, whose career spans decades and whose commitment to patient care has touched countless lives.”

Jensen followed in the footsteps of his father, who was a chiropractic physician for over 50 years and received the same award as his son in 1978. He joined his father’s practice, Jensen Chiropractic Clinic in Sterling, in 1986. Since then, Jensen has refined his craft to include multiple techniques, including the Gonstead Method – a method that targets the spine, pelvis and extremities. He also holds degrees from the National College of Chiropractic and a board certification in internal disorders.

“His thirst for knowledge is insatiable, as demonstrated by extensive postgraduate studies ranging from whiplash and brain injury traumatology to neuroplasticity and nutritional needs to promote brain health,” Strauch-Ducat said. “His dedication to lifelong learning ensures that he remains at the cutting edge of chiropractic practice, always striving to offer the best care possible.”