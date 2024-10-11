Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Grace Ferguson, Dixon senior tennis player

Name: Grace Ferguson

School: Dixon

Sport: Tennis

Why she was selected: Ferguson won No. 1 singles, 6-4, 6-2 over Sterling’s Ellie Aitken as the Duchesses swept Sterling 5-0 on Oct. 3. Ferguson has a 25-5 record playing No. 1 singles this season. The three-time state qualifier took second at the Morton Invite to open the season and was third at the La Salle-Peru Invitational.

Coach’s comments: “Grace is a great teammate and lets her tennis do the talking for her. If she makes a great shot against her teammates, the biggest reaction you will get from her is a smile. She is always in a great mood, and just plays hard. ... Grace puts a lot of work in during the offseason and on her off days, which makes her one of the toughest singles players in our area. I am very proud of her leadership on our team, the example she sets for the underclassmen and the work she puts in to reach her goals. I am excited to see what she is able to accomplish as she finishes up her senior season in the next three weeks.” — Jamie Brigl

Grace, when did you first get into tennis and what made you get into it?

Ferguson: I started playing tennis when I was 2 years old. When my parents first moved to Dixon, they started tennis lessons at the Emma Hubbs Tennis Club. When my brother was born, they enrolled him in the same lessons, and then did the same for me. I grew to love tennis from an early age and began participating in other lessons and tournaments from there on out.

What do you like about tennis? Has it taught you anything?

Ferguson: I love how mentally challenging the sport of tennis is. It forces me to be mentally strong and work through challenges, no matter the situation. Tennis is even more mentally tough than it is physically, so I have had to learn how to overcome any difficulties in this sport by becoming determined and resilient.

You have a 25-5 record so far this season. Any favorite moments so far this season or in general?

Ferguson: My favorite memory of this season is the Morton Tournament. I got to play great competition there, and even though I didn’t place the highest in the end, I thought I played well, and I had a great time. I got to play a girl from Morton whom I beat in a third-set tiebreaker and a girl from Moline. Even though I lost in the match against Moline, I thoroughly enjoyed playing her because of how much competition we offered each other. Some of my favorite matches from this season have been ones that I have lost, mostly because they were against great players, and I felt as though I played up to my competition.

What is it like playing for this team?

Ferguson: I absolutely love being part of DHS’s tennis team. All of my teammates are so enthusiastic and bring such positive energy to each and every practice. I think our biggest strength is our team chemistry. Everyone always makes sure to lift each other up, and we always have a great time, wherever we’re playing tennis.

Do you have any goals for yourself this season? Any team goals?

Ferguson: My biggest goal for this season is definitely making it to the second day of state. I hope to perform well at sectionals, as well as at state if I qualify. If I get to, I want to advance to the second day there and just play as well as I can.

Do you have a favorite athlete?

Ferguson: I would say my favorite athlete is probably Novak Djokovic. He style of play has always drawn me in, and I love watching him play on TV. His incredible levels of fitness, drive and determination have been things I have always admired and hope to come close to achieving one day.

Any other hobbies, activities or sports you are involved in?

Ferguson: Besides tennis, my other hobbies include running, baking, reading and spending time with my friends and family.

Do you have a favorite book?

Ferguson: My favorite book has always been “The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins. I love anything dystopian, however I find myself rereading that particular book over and over again as well as watching the movies in the series.

Favorite restaurant or meal after a meet?

Ferguson: My favorite restaurant is Basil Tree in Dixon. I love Italian food, so any Italian restaurant usually sparks my interest. As for post-meet meals, I have come to really enjoy Olive Garden. We as a team have stopped at Olive Garden countless times over the years after sectionals or large tournaments, so that is definitely one of my favorites as well.

Favorite TV show or movie? Favorite music artist or genre?

Ferguson: I absolutely love rom-coms, my favorite probably being “10 Things I Hate About You.” I listen to a wide variety of music, but most often I reach for anything pop or R&B.

What are your plans after high school?

Ferguson: After high school, I plan on attending Sauk Valley Community College to earn my gen-eds as well as play on their women’s tennis team. After that, I will transfer to a four-year university to pursue a degree in nutrition and dietetics.