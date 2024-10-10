Sterling Park District adds workout programs, competitive girls basketball league

As the winter season approaches, the Sterling Park District is thrilled to announce the release of our Winter Activity Guide on Oct. 18. This comprehensive guide is packed with a variety of new programs and events designed to keep you active, healthy and engaged during the colder months. Whether you’re looking to try a new fitness class, get your kids involved in sports or enjoy some festive holiday fun, we have something for everyone!

Here’s a quick peek of what’s inside:

New REAL Cardio Tennis: Experience the ultimate full-body workout with our new REAL Cardio Tennis program. This high-energy group fitness class uses the sport of tennis to deliver a calorie-burning aerobic workout that’s perfect for all fitness levels. You don’t need to be a tennis player to join in on the fun. Come and enjoy a dynamic workout that will leave you feeling energized. Real Cardio Tennis is held at the Westwood Tennis Center, Building 2.

New Youth Girls Basketball League: Get ready to join our brand-new Youth Girls Basketball League for third through sixth graders. The new league offers a fantastic opportunity for young girls to develop their basketball skills, make new friends and enjoy the thrill of competition. Participants will play one game each week on Saturday mornings and have one practice during the week. Register by Nov. 17. Don’t miss out on the Basketball Skills Combine at noon Dec. 7 in Building 3. Volunteer coaches are always needed, so indicate your interest on your child’s registration form.

Red-Light Therapy with Sauna: We are now offering red-light therapy sessions at no charge. Red-light therapy is known for its benefits in enhancing muscle recovery, improving skin health and boosting overall wellness. Now is the perfect time to incorporate this incredible perk into your routine. Visit us today and experience the benefits at no extra cost!

Cryotherapy Coming Soon: Cryotherapy will be arriving soon at Westwood Wellness! This “cold” therapy is designed to reduce pain and inflammation, improve joint function, and enhance exercise recovery and performance in just three minutes or less. Cryotherapy also may aid in weight loss and help reduce stress and anxiety. Stay tuned for more details on this exciting new offer.

Dillon Home Christmas Walk: Join us for the 42nd annual Christmas Walk at the Dillon Home Museum from 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8. Take a trip through history and enjoy our beautiful holiday decorations as part of your Christmas tradition. Tours begin every 30 minutes, and entry is $6.50 per person, $5.50 for ages 60 and older, and free for ages 5 and younger. Don’t miss the large collection of Northwestern Steel & Wire available for viewing – a must-see for history enthusiasts and retirees from the mill.

Noon Year’s Eve Party: Celebrate the new year with your family at our Noon Year’s Eve Pool Party at the Duis Center! This is a great option for kids who can’t stay up until midnight. This event features a countdown to noon, swimming from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., a beach ball drop at noon, music, free party favors and loads of fun. Register by Dec. 30 to join the festivities. Children ages 8 and younger must be accompanied in the water by someone age 16 or older. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, and the cost is $5 for a family of four and $1 for each additional family member.

Youth Track Program: Our Youth Track Program, available for kids ages 6 to 12, is perfect for kids interested in learning about track events. Participants will be introduced to various track events and the skills needed to excel in them. The program includes 10 practice days and an option to travel to two Saturday meets. It’s a great way for young athletes to discover their potential and develop their abilities.

Westwood Performance Lab: The Lab is set to revolutionize your fitness journey with modern exercise and testing equipment. Under the guidance of human performance manager Kel Bond, who has more than 15 years of experience, the Lab will help individuals achieve their athletic and everyday living goals. Bond’s expertise spans training athletes, Navy Seals, physique competitors and general populations aiming for weight loss, increased balance, general strength and bone density. The Lab combines cutting-edge equipment with current scientific research to enhance your performance.

The Winter Activity Guide will be available on our website and at all our facilities starting Oct. 18. If you have any questions or inquiries about these and any other programs, call the Westwood Fitness and Sports Center at 815-622-6201 or the Duis Center at 815-622-6200.

Janell Loos is the Sterling Park District’s marketing manager.