Soup season has arrived; here’s a new one to try at home

When I looked out my kitchen window this morning I saw frost on the grass for the first time this year. Time to make soup!

Making your own soup from scratch is easier than you think and allows you to control the sodium content and avoid questionable additives. I have many favorite recipes, and I look forward to preparing my homemade versions of split pea, butternut squash and tomato basil soups.

The recipe I’m sharing with you today is a Southwestern-inspired version of black bean soup. It’s made with just five basic ingredients, but you can easily customize it. I’ve given you a few ideas for ingredients to add during cooking and more ideas for toppings so that you can create the perfect bowl of soup for your tastes.

Southwest Black Bean Soup

Ingredients:

2 15 oz. cans low sodium black beans, drained and rinsed (or about 3 cups cooked beans)

1 small onion, diced

2 cloves garlic minced

2 teaspoons cumin

2 cups low sodium vegetable broth

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

Add a splash of the vegetable broth to a pot over medium high heat. Add onions and garlic and cook, stirring, about 3-5 minutes until onion is translucent. Add additional broth if needed to keep the onions from burning. Add cumin and stir for a minute or two until fragrant. Add half (about 1 1/2 cups) of the beans and the remaining broth to the pot. Stir and bring to a simmer. Cook for about 10 minutes. Remove pot from heat and mash the beans with a potato masher or, use a hand-held blender to blend until smooth. Return to heat and add remaining beans plus any optional ingredients (see below.) Simmer for approximately 10 minutes. Season with additional salt and/or pepper to taste. Serve as is or with suggested toppings. Makes 4 servings.

Optional ingredients: Chopped peppers (sautee these along with the onion and garlic), canned tomatoes w/ chiles, chopped tomato, corn, cooked brown rice.

Optional toppings: Avocado, chopped tomato, chopped onion, shredded cheese, cilantro, squeeze of lime, tortilla chips.

Nutrition per serving (not including optional ingredients or toppings): 185 calories, 11g protein, 35g carbohydrate, 0g fat, 8g fiber.

- Sherry DeWalt is the healthy lifestyles coordinator for the CGH Health Foundation in Sterling.