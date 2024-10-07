‘Finding Nemo Kids’ slated for Sterling’s Centennial Auditorium stage Oct. 11-13

Students participating in Woodlawn Arts Academy’s fall musical theater program rehearse songs and choreography for their upcoming performances of “Finding Nemo Kids.” The show will be performed Oct. 11-13 at Centennial Auditorium at Sterling High School. (Photo provided by Woodlawn Arts Academy)

STERLING — Woodlawn Arts Academy will present its fall musical theater production, Disney-Pixar’s “Finding Nemo Kids,” at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11; 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Centennial Auditorium at Sterling High School.

Tickets are $8 each and are on sale at centennialauditorium.org. A processing fee will be applied to online ticket purchases. Tickets also will be available at the door.

The academy’s production of “Finding Nemo Kids” features a diverse group of performers from Rock Falls, Sterling, Dixon, Harmon and Lyndon. A total of 45 students will be performing under the direction of Faith Morrison, music director Mardi Huffstutler, and assistant directors Dawn Arndt and Ashley Aurand.

Marlin, an anxious and over-protective clownfish, lives in the Great Barrier Reef with his kid Nemo, who longs to explore the world beyond their anemone home, according to MTI Shows. But when Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters such as optimistic Dory, laid-back sea turtle Crush, and the supportive Tank Gang, Marlin and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves.

Woodlawn Arts Academy is an agency of United Way of Whiteside and Lee counties, and financial assistance is available to those who qualify. Details on the academy’s programming and financial assistance applications are available in the academy office or on the website. The academy’s programs are partially funded by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and the Chicago Community Trust.