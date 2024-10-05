Property transfers for Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties for Sept. 14-27

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Richard Makkay, Cynthia Price, Lori Pierce, Gary Makkay, Bernadette Makkay Fonzino, David Fonzino and Debra Gross to Raymond S. Faivre, 111 N. Viking Vie, Lee, $18,000.

Alex E. Paisley and Carolyn Paisley to Angela L. Patton, 1020 S. Hill Drive, Dixon, $180,000.

Gloria A. Anderson to Douglas C. Schaefer and Diana L. Schaefer, 220 W. Church St., Amboy, $50,000.

Chad D. Dambman to Castle Hill Holdings LLC, 1032 Highland Ave., Dixon, $0.

Chad D. Dambman to Castle Hill Holdings LLC, 1005 Highland Ave., Dixon, $0.

Chad D. Dambman to Castle Hill Holdings LLC, 720 S. Ottawa Ave., Dixon, $0.

Chad D. Dambman to Castle Hill Holdings LLC, 402 S. Ottawa Ave., Dixon, $0.

Chad D. Dambman to Castle Hill Holdings LLC, 309 E. Fellows St., Dixon, $0.

Brandon T. Treviranus to Eric J. Nelson and Annie Nelson, 1087 Lost Nation Road, Dixon, $182,000.

Ricardo Espinoza to Edgar P. Calicoy and Ma Louisa Santiago Calicoy, one parcel in May Township, $11,500.

Edward K. Hennis, Robert N. Hennis and Arlene A. Hennis to Richard Joseph Sullivan III, Angela Marie Sullivan and Laura Carrion-Solis, one parcel in May Township, $26,000.

Michael A. Long and Geraldine Long to Clifford Gerald Heart III and Clifford Gerald Heart IV, two parcels in May Township, $35,000.

Brian J. Thiese and Christine A. Thiese to Dennis M. Naples and Nancy J. Naples, one parcel in May Township, $16,900.

Ruben and Raquel Perez to Mitchelle Wayne Wilkinson and Tiffany Ann Wilkinson, one parcel in May Township, $50,000.

Curtis John Stickney to Jose Efrain Martinez, one parcel in Sublette Township, $8,300.

Laura Green to Jose L. Carrilo and Jennifer Marie Gunderman, one parcel in May Township, $18,000.

Gerald A. Denault and Diane B. Denault to Gerald A. Denault and Diane B. Denault, 1732 Senn Road, Amboy, $0.

Kenneth B. Lower and Debra L. Lower to Ginger Lane, one parcel in May Township, $7,500.

Holly Phalen to Patricia Kay Harmon and Denise Jo Barlow, two parcels in May Township, $18,000.

Krystin N. Fohran to Luis A. Diaz and Isabel Diaz, one parcel in May Township, $35,000.

Gloria Crawley Scislowicz and Michal Scislowicz to Carlos C. Mauricio, one parcel in May Township, $31,500.

Aubree R. Johnson and Samantha Johnson to Cody A. Penick and Alexis E. Vierneisel, 405 Hill St., Dixon, $170,000.

Richard F. Tunk to Michael C. Watkins and Kathleen Watkins, one parcel in Sublette Township, $96,500.

Robert R. Eames to Michael G. Ahlert and Lisa A. Ahlert, one parcel in May Township, $16,000.

Linda S. Hill to Richard J. Shannon IV, trustee; Richard J. Shannon IV Trust; Brittany R. Shannon, trustee; and Brittany R. Shannon Trust, 1715 Forest Hills Drive, Dixon, $48,000.

Hvarre Holdings LLC to Thomas J. Cullen, 606 Sinnissippi Ave., Dixon, $267,480.

Ryan Gullstrand to Tyler Stewart and Abril Vazquez Tapia, one parcel in Amboy Township, $9,200.

Joni Ehnen, co-executor; Thomas Clark, co-executor; and Sandra Jean Tyler Fry to Haroon and Fowzia Naib, 1011 W. Fourth St., Dixon, $40,000.

Fern Boehne to Fern and Dale Boehne, 515 E. Main St., Amboy, $0.

Dean James Halicky, Vicki Lee Reynolds, Todd A. Halicky, Jeffrey Scott Halicky and Mark Halicky to Dean James Halicky and Carl F. Pfeiffer, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Jeffrey Schafer, Brian Lee Schafer and Rosemary Schafer to MAG Estates LLC, 121 E. Lincoln Highway, Franklin Grove, $150,000.

William E. Herr to Christopher C. King and Sharon K. King, one parcel in Sublette Township, $0.

Caridad Flores and Enrique Flores Jr. to Miguel A. Santiago and Kristie Lynn Ann Bilbo, one parcel in May Township, $16,000.

Jeff Of All Trades LLC to Harry A. McKnight and Karen E. McKnight, 926 N. Brinton Ave., Dixon, $225,000.

Larena M. Floto to Michael W. Schaefer and Andrea Schaefer, 360 Lahman St., Franklin Grove, $122,500.

Michael W. Schaefer and Andrea Schaefer to Josh and Julie Sullivan, 1004 Long St., Dixon, $91,400.

Michael R. Kresanek and Heather E. Kresanek to South Valley Properties LLC, 215 Willett Ave., Dixon, $60,000.

Mark R. Long and Babe Long to Hanna L. Malkmus, 1009 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $97,900.

Corbin M. Wilkens and Kristin L. Miller to Jacob Smith, 815 Madison Ave., Dixon, $111,000.

Joseph P. Curtin to Nancy Martinez and Alexandra Salas, one parcel in May Township, $14,000.

Sharyn L. Gifford and Sherry L. Schellinger to Luis Angel Garcia Gomez and Tatiana R. Solis Garcia, one parcel in May Township, $45,000.

Nicholas P. Canby and Karen A. Canby to Nathaniel Smiley Jr. and Deborah L. Simmons Smiley, one parcel in May Township, $15,000.

Karen A. Partipilo to Brett G. Geuther, one parcel in May Township, $8,500.

Robert D. Grilli and Deborah K. Grilli to Donald L. Reichenbach and Peggy L. Reichenbach, one parcel in Sublette Township, $40,000.

Calvin R. Goins to Julian Antonio Martinez and Maira Lizbeth Martinez, one parcel in May Township, $18,000.

Chester and Maria Bunda to Stanislaw K. Swiatek and Agnieszka Maria Swiatek, one parcel in May Township, $25,000.

Nathaniel Smith to Kelvin D. Higginbotham and Brenda Johnson-Higginbotham, one parcel in May Township, $17,500.

Eliot H. Rivera Jr. and Myra Y. Rivera to Stephen P. De Pintor and Susan M. De Pintor, one parcel in May Township, $49,100.

Blanca Maria Sanchez Garcia, Blanca Ocampo and Felipe Matthew Ocampo to Claudia Dolores Peralta, one parcel in May Township, $50,000.

Anthony M. Pecoraro, Frank A. Pecoraro and Linda L. Pecoraro to Anthony M. Pecoraro, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Brett Bryant to Equity Trust Co-Custodian and Marie Finley IRA No. 2001-34721, 134 Summer Road, Dixon, $0.

Everest Hospitality LLC to Karen Morrissey, 630 N. Galena Ave., Dixon, $125,000.

Hog Haven LLC to Steven and Colleen Paulsen, 3228 McGirr Road, Steward, $310,000.

Kathy L. Lovett to Josh and Haley Hanson, 982 Fisk Road, Compton, $65,000.

Mary Ann Robinson and Mark Robinson to Michelle A. Grunauer and James J. Grunauer, 1718 Gregden Shores Drive, Sterling, $363,000.

Raymond A. Peterson Jr. and Doreen E. Peterson to Scott T. Shippert and Samantha M. Shippert, 1307 Trail Drive, Dixon, $350,000.

Sauk Valley Properties LLC and Beth A. Wilson to Sydney M. Heller, 811 E. Third St., Dixon, $149,000.

Quit claim deeds

Mary J. Huels and Martha A. Reed to Robert D. Arne, co-trustee; Patricia Arne, co-trustee; and Arne Trust No. 101, one parcel in Alto Township, $0.

Joseph Alan Safranek to Joseph Alan Safranek and Tamra Lynn Safranek, 250 Flagg St., Paw Paw, and 193 Chicago Road, Paw Paw, $0.

Omar Rodriguez to Erandy Rogriguez, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Benjamin and Kristina Mershon to Benjamin Mershon, 2306 Beach Road, Ashton, $10.

Sheila Green Shaw to Brandon Roberts, two parcels in May Township, $0.

Roman Rubio to Jennifer and Roman Rubio, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Mary A. Huels and Martha A. Reed to Barbara R. Palmer Family Trust No. 1, one parcel in Alto Township, $0.

Roosevelt M. Brown to Aldo D. Brown, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Judith A. Full to Judith A. Full and Steven G. Full, 1549 Maytown Road, Sublette, $0.

Nicole Schillings to Aurora Nanez Arteaga, one parcel in May Township, $13,000.

David L. Smith to Norman J. Rogers and Karen B. Rogers, 3343 Chicago Road, Paw Paw, $0.

Joseph Soverino to Joseph Soverino, Kevin Zelaya and Danielle Zelaya, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Chad E. Andrew to Douglas W. Stewart, one parcel in Nelson Township, $0.

Esat Bajrami to Arlind Bajrami, 523 E. Fourth St., Dixon; 523½ E. Fourth St., Dixon; and 321 S. Jefferson Ave., Dixon, $0.

Harry Berogan to Michelle Berogan and Harry C. Berogan, 360 Waterfront Drive, Dixon, $0.

Thomas A. Pratt and Connie Pratt to Danny J. Pratt, Thomas A. Pratt, James E. Pratt and Otis J. Pratt, 2016 Route 26, Dixon, $0.

Thomas A. Pratt and Connie Pratt to Marissa and Patrick Krager, one parcel in Dixon Township and 2016 Route 26, Dixon, $0.

Steven P. Widolff to Adian Tim Gittleson, 1596 Winnetka St., Dixon, $0.

Trustee deeds

Thomas E. Augustyn, trustee; Delbert M. Patzner Trust; Old National Bank, trustee; Old National Wealth Management, trustee; Valerie L. Smith; Branda M. Carter; Andrew M. Patzner; Madelyn N. Patzner; and Verna M. White Trust to Blue Rochelle IV LLC, five parcels in Reynolds Township, $3,648,848.

Arlen L. Molln, trustee, and Elwood L. Molln Trust to Purvis Land LLC, one parcel in May Township, $943,397.

David T. Francis, co-trustee; Patricia A. Francis, co-trustee; and Francis Revocable Trust to the Illinois Department of Transportation, 822 S. Galena Ave., Dixon, $0.

Dorothy Scholz, trustee, and Dorothy Scholz Declaration of Trust to Shane W. Kruse and Danyelle L. Kruse, 2434 Butler Hill Road, West Brooklyn, $500,000.

Tini Montavon, trustee, and Donald V. Swope Trust to Tini Montavon, 425 W. Cherry St., Compton, $0.

Donald V. Swope Trust and Tini Montavon, trustee, to Lori Vermeland, 210 W. Cherry St., Compton, $0.

Richard E. Osborne, trustee, and Osborne Trust No. 1 to Jamie Kenney, 337 Hillside Drive, Franklin Grove, $190,000.

Executors deeds

Frederick J. McBride, executor, and Frederick L. McBride to Frederick J. McBride, 2798 Conrad Road, Rochelle, $123,500.

Danny J. Pratt, co-executor; Thomas A. Pratt, co-executor; James E. Pratt, co-executor; and Otis J. Pratt to Thomas A. Pratt and Connie Pratt, one parcel in Dixon Township and 2016 Route 26, Dixon, $0.

Jon O. Fabri, independent executor, and David A. Fabri to Karley Ketchum, 1114 E. River Road, Dixon, and 1118 E. River Road, Dixon, $0.

Lori A. Lauer and Gary M. Lauer to Lori A. Lauer, 1020 S. College Ave., Dixon, $0.

Beverly J. Linzemann and Ruth Ann Draege to Chris A. Draege, 402 W. Virginia St., Sublette, $0.

Sheriff’s deeds

Lee County sheriff and Edwin Keith Moeller to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., trustee, and Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer Trust Series 2019-1, 106 Main St., Nelson, $0.

Deeds

George Thomas Sharkey to Judith Ann Sharkey, trustee, and Sharkey Farm Real Estate Trust, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Deeds in trust

Warren Gridley and Kandie Sue Manning to Warren T. Gridley, trustee; Warren T. Gridley Revocable Living Trust; Kandie S. Manning, trustee; and Kandie S. Manning Revocable Living Trust, 2165 White Oak Lane, Dixon, $0.

Eugene Ringstad to Eugene F. Ringstad Trust and Eugene F. Ringstad, trustee, 268 Brookside Drive, Paw Paw, $0.

Tanya Kahoun and Charless M. Kahoun to Tanya S. Kahoun, trustee, and Tanya S. Kahoun Land Trust No. 100, 186 E. Wheeler St., Paw Paw, $0.

James L. Coffman, trustee, and Dorothy G. Coffman Trust to Alan L. Coffman Farm Trust and James L. Coffman, trustee, two parcels in Viola Township, $0.

Barbara R. Palmer to Barbara R. Palmer Family Trust No. 1, one parcel in Alto Township, $0.

Wesley T. Sherman and Tammi L. Sherman to Wesley T. Sherman, trustee; Tammi L. Sherman, trustee; and Sherman Family Trust, 1679 Highway 52, Dixon, $0.

Wesley T. Sherman and Tammi L. Sherman to Wesley T. Sherman, trustee; Tammi L. Sherman, trustee; and Sherman Family Trust, 1013 N. Dement Ave., Dixon; 1218 Hemlock Ave., Dixon; and 1409 Nan St., Dixon, $0.

Warranty deeds in trust

Kelsey M. Armstrong and Catherine L. Ritchie to Grace and Rob Urquhart, trustees, one parcel in May Township, $69,900.

Transfer on death instrument

Joseph Alan Safranek and Tamra Lynn Safranek to Courtney Lynn Wilson, 250 Flagg St., Paw Paw, and 193 Chicago Road, Paw Paw, $0.

Linda A. Dunphy to Rose McAndrew, one parcel in Marion Township, $0.

Linda Dunphy to Rose McAndrew and Mary McGrail, 1003 Myrtle Ave., Dixon, $0.

Linda A. Dunphy to Mary McGrail, one parcel in East Grove Township, $0.

Gerald A. Denault and Diane B. Denault to Bryan Olson and Kye D. Denault, 1732 Senn Road, Amboy, $0.

Timothy C. Ruppert to Dawn Diane Vickers Smith, 1207 Adelheid St., Dixon, $0.

Timothy C. Ruppert to Dawn Diane Vickers Smith, 1208 Adelheid St., Dixon, $0.

Lois M. Eckburg to David D. Cleary, 904 N. Fourth St., Ashton, $0.

Ladonna Groshans to Gerald James Groshans, trustee, and Michael T. Snyder Special Needs Trust, 300 Fieldstone Lane, Dixon, $0.

Renae L. Dixon and Robert A. Dixon to Jake R. Charleston, Jenna R. Charleston and Jodie L. Charleston, 751 Bloody Gulch Road, Dixon, $0.

Dianne V. Lacoursiere to Bradley J. Buntjer, 716 N. Jefferson Ave., Dixon, $0.

Anthony M. Pecoraro to Susan Lynn Wozniak and Anthony Michael Horner, one parcel in May Township, $0.

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Richard McQuality to 2763 S. Brooks Island LLC, 2763 Brooks Island Road, Oregon, $137,500.

John D. Zuber and Amanda R. Bordner to Brooke L. Bauer, 507 N. Sixth St., Oregon, $220,000.

Amber Lynn Wilson to Melissa S. Speers and Kenneth Speers, 2785 S. Route 2, Oregon, $181,000.

Michelle D. Schaible and Michelle D. Nichol to Kevin Dean Gibson and Kammi Kent, 5191 S. Ridge Road, Oregon, $290,000.

Kennard L. Green and Marlene A. Green to Drew Nelson, 367 W. Margaret Fuller Road, Oregon, $220,000.

SHJ LLC to Rosario M. Quesada, 7841 S. Clinton St., Dixon, $186,000.

Karen P. Moran, deceased by heirs, to Christopher Lawler, 401 Jackson St., Oregon, $190,000.

University of Illinois Board of Trustees to Ronnie Gallagher, 405 S. Charles St., Mt. Morris, one parcel in Mt. Morris Township and 511 E. Brayton Road, Mt. Morris, $65,000.

Jerry A. Withrow to Peaceful Living LLC, 300 Irene Ave., Rochelle, $145,000.

Eduardo Ramos to Emma L. Trotz, 409 Scott Ave., Rochelle, $162,000.

David J. Wegener and Gerda L. Wegener to Eugene Konaszewski and Sharon Hampton, 3914 N. Route 251, Rochelle, $157,000.

Linda L. Corwin-Graber, trustee; Linda L. Corwin-Graber Trust; Daniel L. Graber, trustee; and Daniel L. Graber Trust to Trevor P. Stanhope and Sara M. Hassan, 6367 S. Woodlawn Road, Creston, $306,000.

Anthony and Kendra Wurster to Daniel Gonzalez, 11167 E. Fisher Road, Rochelle, $122,000.

Juan M. Reyes III to Gregory S. Schaer and Laura A. Schaer, 504 W. First St., Mt. Morris, $137,500.

Gregory and Jennifer Cotovsky to Melissa and Denny Seydel, 504 Sunset Drive, Polo, and 506 Sunset Drive, Polo, $10,500.

NITRAM Properties Inc. to Jared Ervin Frey and Karly J. Frey, 14584 W. Brick Church Road, Polo, $405,450.

Donald B. Bullock and Linda L. Bullock to Mierella R. Nava, 4965 S. Valley Lane, Chana, $173,000.

Danny Scott White and Danae Dawn White to Donald R. Elliott and Carol A. Elliott, 1067 N. Main St., Rochelle, $229,900.

Patricia Braun to James E. Kellen and Loretta J. Kellen, 314 Knollwood Drive, Dixon, $20,000.

James R. Murray and Connie S. Murray to Jason Nipper, 18206 E. Crill Road, Monroe Center, $345,500.

Joel N. Lawrence and Jill D. Lawrence to Joseph and Lani Gartman, 6121 N. Leaf River Road, Leaf River, $120,000.

Andrew Michael Smith and Shantel Theresa Smith to Eric L. Pratt and Angela M. Payne, 5019 W. Murray Drive, Dixon, $325,000.

Denise M. Budde and Debra L. Sprague to Sergio Hernandez Perez, 214 Linder Lane, Rochelle, $256,900.

Tiffany D. Dobbels, Tiffany D. Vanmiddlesworth and Austin Dobbels to Ruth Patterson and Donald G. Patterson, 320 Lake Lida Drive, Rochelle, $245,000.

Diorgenes and Celsa Rodriguez to Brad J. Stark and Marcy L. Stark, 922 W. Lincoln Ave., Rochelle, $175,000.

Linden D. Smith and J. Nena Smith to Lillia B. Ortiz, 1075 N. Main St., Rochelle, $152,000.

Timothy B. Stauffer and Peggy Sue Stauffer to Gabriel Valor, 113 Windover Park Drive, Rochelle, $300,000.

Justin E. Utley and Ellen J. Utley to Troy W. Obrien and Jill C. Obrien, 1205 N. Rock Road, Oregon, $720,000.

Wesley R. Dingley and Gloria Dingley to Ethan E. Ringle and Tracy A. Ringle, 751 Golden Prairie Drive, Davis Junction, $250,000.

Debra F. Glick to the Illinois Department of Transportation, 102 W. Meadows Court, Forreston, $300.

Quit claim deeds

Ragan A. Johnson to Ragan A. Johnson and Gary W. Johnson, 704 S. Fifth St., Oregon, $0.

William B. Laundy and Dawn K. Laundy to William B. Laundy and Dawn K. Laundy, 309 E. Center St., Mt. Morris, $0.

Jamey D. MacQueen Jr. and Leila I. MacQueen to Leila I. MacQueen, 1439 Rock Island Road, Davis Junction, $0.

Kimberly A. Giddings to Richard A. Giddings, 111 Harvest Glenn Drive, Davis Junction, $0.

Megan Marie Simmons to Christopher Morley, 14851 E. Route 72, Davis Junction, $0.

Bradley G. Dickey to Bradley G. Dickey, trustee; Bradley G. Dickey Trust; Teri L. Dickey, trustee; and Teri L. Dickey Trust, 5143 S. Woodlawn Road, Creston, $0.

Bradley G. Dickey to Bradley G. Dickey, trustee, and Bradley G. Dickey Trust, 301 W. North St., Creston, $0.

Bradley G. Dickey and Teri L. Dickey to Bradley G. Dickey, trustee; Bradley G. Dickey Trust; Teri L. Dickey, trustee; and Teri L. Dickey Trust, 5268 W. Wendell Drive, Rochelle, and 1120 W. Sixth Ave., Rochelle, $0.

Bradley J. Bauer and Donna S. Bauer to Bradley J. Bauer, trustee; Bradley J. Bauer Trust; Donna S. Bauer, trustee; and Donna S. Bauer Trust, one parcel in Rockvale Township and 1357 W. Route 64, Oregon, $0.

Erik P. Bauer, Bradley J. Bauer and Donna S. Bauer to Erik P. Bauer; Bradley J. Bauer, trustee; Bradley J. Bauer Trust; Donna Sue Bauer, trustee; and Donna Sue Bauer Trust, one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township, 1226 W. Oregon Trail Road, Oregon, and 1300 W. Oregon Trail Road, Oregon, $0.

Troy L. Lantz to Troy L. Lantz and April L. Lantz, 220 S. Pine St., Stillman Valley, $0.

Donald Eugene Scheffler to Donald E. Scheffler, trustee, and Donald E. Scheffler Trust, one parcel in Mt. Morris Township, $0.

Blacktower Group LLC Protected Series 1 to German Fonseca, 101 S. Fifth Ave., Forreston, $0.

Donna G. Mainwaring and Lucinda M. Stamberger to Linden D. Smith and J. Nena Smith, 1075 N. Main St., Rochelle, $0.

Trustee deeds

Patricia Erdman, trustee, and Patricia Erdman Trust to Steve Peters and Annette M. Peters, one parcel in Mt. Morris Township, $13,500.

Thomas E. Augustyn, trustee; Delbert M. Patzner Trust; Old National Bank, trustee; Old National Wealth Management, trustee; Verna M. White Trust and for the benefit of Valerie L. Smith; Brenda M. Carter; Andrew M. Patzner; and Madelynn N. Patzner to Blue Rochelle IV LLC, one parcel in Dement Township, $1,518,702.

James L. Coffman, trustee, and Harold L. Coffman Trust to James L. Coffman, trustee, and James L. Coffman Farm Trust, 1023 S. Valentine Road, Polo, 7270 S. Glenn Road, Polo, and one parcel in Woosung Township, $0.

James L. Coffman, trustee, and Dorothy G. Coffman Trust to James L. Coffman, trustee, and Aaron L. Coffman Farm Trust, 311 N. Congress Ave., Polo, and one parcel in Lafayette Township, $0.

James L. Coffman, trustee, and Dorothy G. Coffman Trust to James L. Coffman, trustee, and Alan L. Coffman Farm Trust, 411 W. Colden St., Polo, and one parcel in Lafayette Township, $0.

James L. Coffman, trustee, and Dorothy G. Coffman Trust to James L. Coffman, trustee, and James L. Coffman Farm Trust, 7270 S. Glenn Road, Polo, and one parcel in Woosung Township, $0.

Linda M. Swim, trustee, and Robert and Linda Smith Trust to Kenneth M. Nicklaus and Christine L. Nicklaus, 8505 S. Clinton St., Dixon, $3,000.

Leann M. Oltmanns, trustee, and Noon Family Trust to Michael A. Daugherty and Margaret G. Petrie, 1152 E. Helle Road, Oregon, $212,000.

Harry A. McKnight, trustee; Harry McKnight Trust; Karen McKnight, trustee; and Karen McKnight Trust to Paul W. Dahlstrom and Abigail G. Dahlstrom, 6771 N. Friday Road, Byron, $216,000.

Nancy Martin, trustee, and Nancy D. Martin Declaration Living Trust to Rick McQuality, 4151 N. Route 2, Oregon, $360,000.

Brantner Private Trust Agreement WBLB 1 to James D. Brantner, $185,250.

Executors deeds

Marjorie E. Collins, deceased by executor, and estate of Marjorie E. Collins to Joe L. Cleaveland and Heidi L. Cleaveland, 507 N. Cherry Ave., Polo, $192,350.

Joan L. Janssen, deceased by executor, and estate of Joan L. Janssen to Andrew John Bunton and Erin Sue Bunton, 270 W. Margaret Fuller Road, Oregon, $190,000.

Sheriff’s deeds

Ogle County sheriff and Betty Chapman to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC, 206 N. Pine Ave., Chana, $0.

Ogle County sheriff and Joseph D. Smith to Nelson Weaver and Kristen Zimmerman, 11773 W. Henry Road, Polo, $131,000.

Ogle County sheriff, Rex Corson, deceased; Daren Corson; David Corson; and Darik Corson to Juan M. Montemayor and Mercedes C. Montemayor, 357 W. Phyllis Ave., Rochelle, $105,000.

Deeds in trust

Stephen D. Gabriel and Lisa A. Gabriel to Lisa A. Gabriel Revocable Living Trust and Lisa A. Gabriel, trustee, 8107 S. Main St., Dixon, $0.

Stephen D. Gabriel and Lisa A. Gabriel to Lisa A. Gabriel Revocable Living Trust and Lisa A. Gabriel, trustee, 3812 W. Ogle St., Grand Detour, $0.

Stephen D. Gabriel and Lisa A. Gabriel to Stephen D. Gabriel, trustee, and Stephen D. Gabriel Revocable Living Trust, 5500 W. Edgewood Drive, Dixon, $0.

Stephen D. Gabriel and Lisa A. Gabriel to Stephen D. Gabriel, trustee, and Stephen D. Gabriel Revocable Living Trust, one parcel in Grand Detour Township, $0.

Stephen D. Gabriel and Lisa A. Gabriel to Stephen D. Gabriel, trustee, and Stephen D. Gabriel Revocable Living Trust, 5322 W. Edgewood Road, Dixon, $0.

Christopher S. Deprest to Christopher S. Deprest, trustee, and Christopher S. Deprest Living Trust, 194 Prairie Moon Drive, Davis Junction, $0.

Eugene H. Frericks to Eugene H. Frericks, trustee, and Eugene H. Frericks Revocable Trust, 2483 N. White Rock Road, Kings, $0.

Greg and Stacy Litow to Gregory Litow, trustee; Stacy J. Litow, trustee; and Gregory and Stacy J. Litow Living Trust, 1540 Joanne Trail, Byron, $0.

Warranty deeds in trust

Bob Beneventi and Robert Beneventi Jr. to Bob Beneventi Trust, trustee, 710 Main St., Leaf River, $0.

Paw Land Group LLC to Nicole S. Considine, trustee; Sean R. Considine, trustee; and Nicole S. Considine Trust, 705 W. Blackhawk Drive, Byron, $300,000.

Transfer on death instrument

Karen S. Keeton to Miranda N. Kenyon, Adam J. Kunkle and Daniel J. Kunkle, 6673 N. Stillman Road, Stillman Valley, $0.

Donna J. Hayenga to Jeffery Alan Hayenga and Laura Anne Kilmer, 8538 N. Valley View Drive, Byron, and 8518 N. Valley View Drive, Byron, $0.

Robert W. Grill and Frances L. Ainsworth to Thomas Leroy Howard, 312 W. Third St., Leaf River, $0.

Amy R. Hannebaum to Jacob T. Hannebaum and Brooke T. Hannebaum, 5018 E. Chalet Circle, Byron, $0.

Gregory J. Kuczek to Sarah A. Kuczek and Laura E. Tenney, one parcel, $0.

Frederick J. Talsma to Amanda M. Talsma, 570 Mill Ridge Drive, Byron, $0.

Brian E. VanVickle and Marla J. VanVickle to Zechariah E. VanVickle and Alexandra J. VanVickle, 3920 E. Route 64, Oregon, and 127 S. Sixth St., Rochelle, $0.

Lou Rene Everest to Ronald L. Crisp and Dixie J. Crisp, 30 Tilton Manor Drive, Rochelle, $0.

Phyllis J. Jones to Janaan S. Mickey, Jeffrey D. Jones, Jay M. Jones and Joel E. Jones, 201 Avenue C, Rochelle, $0.

Daniel L. Blum and Cheryl L. Blum to Danielle M. Andrews and Jacob M. Blum, 205 N. Mulberry Lane, Dixon, $0.

Christine S. Eastman to Brandt R. Eastman and Hayden D. Eastman, 304 S. Hannah Ave., Mt. Morris, $0.

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Brenna K. Smoot, now known as Brenna K. Meade, to Nickie S. Benters, 407 E. Lincolnway Road, Morrison, $67,000.

Brian F. Brown to Jeffrey Yarbrough, 1212 Avenue L, Sterling, $94,900.

DPRE LLC, doing business as DP Real Estate, to Kevin C. Anderson, 604 21st Ave., Fulton, $18,000.

Charles A. Kyarsgaard and Monica E. Kyarsgaard to Jose J. Serrano and Dela M. Serrano, 505 N. Orange St., Morrison, $95,000.

Marilyn G. Carlson to Terry and Rhonda Schroeder, one parcel in Newton Township and one parcel, $0.

Terry and Rhonda Schroeder to Terry E. Schroeder, Rhonda K. Schroeder, Joshua A. Temple and Travis L. Temple, one parcel in Newton Township and one parcel, $0.

Linda M. Obrien to Logan T. Warner and Alexandra J. Adams, 303 E. Winfield St., Morrison, $120,000.

Newrez LLC, doing business as Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, to Arturo Valdes and Mayra Rocha, 904 W. Seventh St., Sterling, $65,500.

Steven F. Vandike to Vandike Farms LLC, 11394 Osage Road, Prophetstown, and two parcels in Portland Township, $0.

George Steven Lovercheck and Elizabeth J. Buchler to George Steven Lovercheck, Elizabeth J. Buchler and Michelle L. Lovercheck, 29 Meadow Lane, Prophetstown, $0.

Nicholas L. Warren to Randall Cook, 1007 Eighth Ave., Sterling, $72,000.

Shirley R. Thompson to John W. Francis and Emily C. Francis, 102 W. Riverside Drive, Prophetstown, $250,000.

David F. Ward to Joy Lynne Gibbs, 602 Oakland Ave., Morrison, $68,000.

Razorback Capital LLC to Luis M. Rodriguez and Carmen Cordova, 1604 Dillon Ave., Sterling, $28,900.

Jeremy Chenoweth and Cerissa J. Chenoweth to Hardwood Springs LLC, two parcels in Newton Township and one parcel in Fenton Township, $360,000.

Jeremy Chenoweth and Cerissa J. Chenoweth to Ryon and Delaney Richardson, 8831 Deer Run Road, Fenton, $640,000.

Isabel Velaquez to Angel Cano, 1225 W. Fourth St., Sterling, $140,000.

Dean A. Ahlers Trust No. 1 and Tracy M. Ahlers Trust No. 1 to Linda M. Miatke Trust, 1901 39th Ave., Sterling, $365,000.

Ramona Glazier Rhoda to Mason D. Sitzmore and Rachel A. Sitzmore, 13044 Locust Court, Morrison, $170,000.

Otis Varden and Jonathon Hurd to Kon Enterprises LLC, 1201 Dixon Ave., Rock Falls, $2,145,000.

Rhonda J. Greeley to Bryan Govani Jimenez, 501 W. Lincolnway Road, Morrison, $50,000.

Rachel A. Davis, now known as Rachel A. Sitzmore, and Mason Sitzmore to David A. Gorzny and Angela J. Gorzny, 523 Anthony St., Morrison, $168,500.

Mary Dodge to Levi S. Veil and Riley J. Broadbent, 624 W. Lincolnway Road, Morrison, $129,900.

Rodney K. Damhoff to Benjamin M. Damhoff, three parcels in Ustick Township, $525,000.

Wanda K. Clary and Anthony D. Clary to Lance and Jodie Holldorf, 14056 Spring Hill Road, Prophetstown, $27,000.

Matthew Saladino and Jena Saladino, formerly known as Jena Hernandez, to Kandy Sue Wright, 616 W. 13th St., Rock Falls, $220,000.

Jennifer A. Kaiser, now known as Jennifer A. Ethridge, to Ronak Shakir Hano Bannosha, 303 W. 12th St., Sterling, $129,000.

Mark L. Pyron and Mary L. Pyron to Felipe A. Navarrete, 30441 Prairie St., Rock Falls, $52,500.

Kathy E. Lewis to Joshua A. Tompkins and Kayla Kellogg, 2004 E. French St., Rock Falls, $119,900.

Donald Lewis to Kurt and Brian Properties LLC, 805 Avenue C, Sterling, $39,000.

Braden M. Housenga to Morgan L. Kao, 514 E. Knox St., Morrison, $128,000.

Morgan L. Stuhlman, now known as Morgan Kao, and Tristan Kao to Klayton Schipper, 720 19th Ave., Fulton, $77,000.

Dennis L. Huizenga, Judy Huizenga Oudekerk, Dan Huizenga, Dale Huizenga, Sam Huizenga, Renny Huizenga and Roddy Huizenga to Chris L. Hutson, 17001 Carroll Road, Morrison, $95,000.

Markus J. Fisch and Marlies J. Fisch to Markus J. Fisch, trustee, and Marlies J. Fisch Trust, 2203 River View Drive, Rock Falls, $0.

Jesse J. Soleta and Laura D. Soleta to Paul and Kathryn Maceri, 408 W. Third St., Prophetstown, $195,000.

Brian Mathis and Victoria L. Mathis to Ross D. Thuente and Paige A. Thuente, 1401 E. 35th St., Sterling, $230,000.

Santos Chavez Jr. and Paula Chavez to Billy Joe Spears and Connie S. Spears, 210 W. 12th St., Rock Falls, $46,150.

Jed S. Walrath, Nikki S. Jomant, Jason S. Walrath, Pamela S. Walrath and Bonnie J. Kunde estate to Douglas D. Johnson and Christine M. Johnson, 2212 Avenue J, Sterling, $158,000.

Matthew T. Webb and Rosa L. Webb to Elizabeth A. Armstrong, 605 10th Ave., Rock Falls, $65,000.

Nathan Eugene E. Wittenauer to Jeffery D. Alderson, 304 12th Ave., Sterling, $135,000.

Rock Island Economic Growth Corp. to Susan Salazar, one parcel in Sterling Township, $500.

Patrick D. Mekeel and Bridgette A. Vasquez, now known as Bridgette A. Mekeel, to Patrick Mekeel Trust and Bridgette Mekeel Trust, 19974 Pennington Road, Sterling, $0.

Martin E. Haines and Judith A. Haines to BJE Future LLC, 512 W. Eighth Ave., Sterling, $35,000.

Firehouse of God Ministries to Candie L. Crow, 307 Sixth Ave., Sterling, $32,000.

Dennis Aldrich to Hunter Shaw, 410 13th Ave., Sterling, $57,000.

Marilyn A. Norton to Kon Enterprises LLC, 710 W. Second St., Rock Falls, $42,000.

Patrick S. Melvin to Tyler J. Scott, 211 First Ave., Lyndon, $4,000.

Midfirst Bank to secretary of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, 9977 Ridge Road, Rock Falls, $107,920.

Quit claim deeds

Richard M. McCoy and Janice L. McCoy to Michael A. McCoy, Sheila A. Osborn and Staci L. Stewart, 610 Genesee, Morrison, $0.

Sterling Industrial Development Commission to Stacy and Karen Merril, 1103 Seventh Ave., Sterling, $500.

Gage Garrison to Gage Garrison and Paige Price, 2017 E. Lefevre Road, Sterling, $0.

Nathanial D. Bearsley to Ashley K. Bearsley, 618 10th Ave., Fulton, $0.

Beverly F. Berzinski to Beverly F. Berzinski Trust, The Point, Fulton, and one parcel in Fulton Township, $0.

Christine L. Huizenga, Aaron L. Huizenga, Anthony L. Huizenga and Donald J. Huizenga to Christine L. Huizenga, Aaron L. Huizenga, Anthony L. Huizenga and Donald J. Huizenga, one parcel in Garden Plain Township, $0.

Christine L. Huizenga, Aaron L. Huizenga, Anthony L. Huizenga, Donald J. Huizenga and Richard L. Huizenga, estate, to Christine L. Huizenga, Aaron L. Huizenga, Anthony L. Huizenga and Donald J. Huizenga, 1119 Seventh Ave., Fulton, $0.

Joan F. Koenes to Joan F. Koenes Family Trust, 4881 Holly Road, Fulton, $0.

Steven M. Porter to Sarah Jackowski, 205 Seventh St., Fulton, $0.

Matthew Landis to Matthew J. Landis and Robin M. Landis, 16110 Blue Goose Road, Sterling, $0.

Melody J. Sharp, Erin L. Sharp and Molly E. Helms to Melody J. Sharp, 1211 Second Ave., Sterling, $0.

Selby Enterprises LLC to Holly L. White, 1801 22nd Ave., Sterling, $0.

Debra G. Fonder, also known as Debbie G. Fonder, to the city of Sterling, 406 Broadway Ave., Sterling, $0.

Elizabeth Tichler to Donald Tichler, 13013 Crosby Road, Morrison, $0.

Lucas J. McCoy to Zina McCoy, trustee; Lucas J. McCoy, trustee; and Cicero McCoy Trust, 3814 Stacie Lane, Rock Falls, $0.

Janice K. Carlson to Janice K. Carlson Trust No. 101, 519 Sunset Drive, Prophetstown, $0.

Trustee deeds

Peter G. Prescott, trustee, and Prescott Family Trust to RVR Properties LLC, 2706 Woodlawn Road Units 1-6, Sterling, 1008 Third Ave., Sterling; 303 E. 19th St., Sterling; 1501 Heritage Lane, Sterling; and 506 W. Fifth St., Rock Falls, $1,320,170.

Ty Anne Keegan, trustee; Teresa L. Richardson, trustee; and Judith A. Scott Trust to Cody M. Beyer Family Trust, 431 Private Drive, Erie, $130,000.

Sauk Valley Bank & Trust, trustee; Al Segneri Family Trust; and Sandy Segneri Family Trust to James V. Pack and Linda K. Pack, 2303 22nd Ave., Sterling, $240,000.

Marsha L. Rippon Family Trust to Bret Boyer, 1000 12th Ave., Fulton, $70,000.

Farmers National Bank, trustee, and Trust No. 700010 to Cassens Farms LLC, three parcels in Portland Township, $0.

Elizabeth Tichler, trustee, and Tichler Family Farm Trust to Elizabeth Tichler, 13204 Crosby Road, Morrison, $0.

Donald A. Corzett Trust and Wilda J. Corzett Trust to Timatt Real Estate Master Series LLC Series 12, 2116 Melvin Drive, Rock Falls, $185,000.

Linda M. Miatke Trust to Eric J. Ebersole, Sheldon Ebersole and Julie M. Ebersole, 25220 Pilgrim Road, Sterling, $260,000.

Keith W. Benson III, trustee; John R. Benson, trustee; and Keith W. Benson Jr. Trust to Keith W. Benson III Trust, five parcels in Sterling Township, 4200 Dixon Ave., Rock Falls, and two parcels in Coloma Township, $0.

Keith W. Benson III Trust to Downie Development LLC, 4200 Dixon Ave., Rock Falls, $121,120.

Anton Zueger Revocable Trust and Marlies Fisch, trustee, to Marlies Fisch and Doris Zueger, 2203 River View Drive, Rock Falls, $0.

Executors deeds

William R. McDonald, estate, to Aubree and Samantha Johnson, 1316 13th Ave., Rock Falls, $189,900.

Carol J. Hadley, estate, to Gary Blazier, 600 E. Seventh St., Rock Falls, $135,000.

Della R. Imes, estate, to Mary Fogle and Keith A. Fogle, 6880 Bishop Road, Prophetstown, $160,000.

Deeds

Brian D. Astalos and Judith I. Astalos to Judith I. Astalos, trustee, and Astalos Family Trust, 29160 Terra Vista Drive, Rock Falls, $0.

Robbi H. Pritchard, trustee; Joddi Pritchard, trustee; and Harold R. Pritchard Family Trust to Robbi H. Pritchard Trust, Venita R. Pritchard Trust, Lauri Pritchard Trust, Justin Harli Pritchard Trust, Joddi Pritchard Trust, Cheyanne Pritchard Trust, Noah Pritchard Trust, Grant Pritchard Trust and Calli Williams Trust, two parcels in Portland Township, $0.

Whiteside County sheriff and Melissa L. Remour to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., 1060 Bunker Hill Road, Albany, $0.

Anita V. Stickel to Anita V. Stickel Trust, one parcel in Tampico Township, 200 N. Benton St., Tampico; 106 N. Benton St., Tampico; and 109 S. Benton St., Tampico, $0.

Louis J. Segneri and Mary E. Segneri to Nicholas L. Segneri, trustee; Anthony J. Segneri, trustee; Lous Seneria Trust; and Mary Ellen Segneri Trust, 904B Coventry Lane, Sterling, $0.

Brad R. Long to Brad R. Long, trustee, and Arthur Baum Day Trust No. 1, 3311 B St., Rock Falls, $0.

Deeds

Shirley A. Fullen to Shirley A. Fullen Trust, 2804 W. Rock Falls Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Whiteside County clerk to Redeed LLC, 1204 Wilson St., Sterling, $0.

Whiteside County clerk to Realtax Developers Ltd., 508 E. Eighth St., Rock Falls, $0.

Lyle R. Reed to Lyle R. Reed Trust, two parcels in Hopkins Township, $0.

Jane D. Swanson estate to Kyle A. Skromme, 10290 Hill Road, Erie, $45,000.

