2024 Senior Showcase brings in 44 vendors, Rock Falls woman wins $100 gift card

STERLING – The 2024 Senior Showcase held Tuesday at Northland Mall in Sterling brought in 44 vendors that offered their expertise in health care, retirement planning, long-term care, staying active and many other subjects of interest to the growing senior citizen set and their caregivers.

Gaffey Home Nursing & Hospice, one of the event’s co-sponsors, offered flu shots to anyone who wanted one. Several people took advantage of that opportunity. Those who attended received a lot of good information and bags full of goodies.

The winner of the Senior Showcase bingo game was Brenda Vazquez of Rock Falls. She will receive a $100 gift card for groceries, courtesy of Sauk Valley Media.

The 2024 Senior Showcase was sponsored by CGH Medical Center, Gaffey Home Nursing & Hospice, KSB Hospital and Sauk Valley Media.