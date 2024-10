The Sterling Coliseum includes Sterling's city hall and police department. (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

STERLING — The Sterling Police Department will host a Cops for Coats winter clothing drive from 8-11:30 a.m. Oct. 11 in the police department’s south parking lot.

Admission to the drive is free.

Items accepted for donation include new adult and youth winter coats, gloves and hats. The clothing will be distributed as needed to local schools, homeless shelters and the YWCA.

The Sterling Police Department is located at 212 Third Ave. in Sterling.