Sterling Federal Bank among Top Extraordinary Banks in the Nation

The Institute for Extraordinary Banking has recognized Sterling Federal Bank as one of the top extraordinary banks in the United States. Sterling Federal Bank was recognized with the Institute’s Banky Award for commitment to strong community banking. Accepting the award for Sterling Federal Bank are James Ballentine, accounting manager; Laura Oquendo, vice president and chief retail officer; and Bo Mays, vice president and chief operating officer. (Photo provided by Sterling Federal Bank)

STERLING — Sterling Federal Bank was recently named one of the top extraordinary banks in the United States by The Institute for Extraordinary Banking.

Sterling Federal Bank was recognized with the Institute’s Banky Award for commitment to strong community banking. This recognition is given to top community banks across the country to help people find the best banks in their communities.

“We are very humbled to be chosen from among our peers for this award,” said Dean Ahlers, Sterling Federal Bank’s president and CEO. “Our employees’ passion for providing our customer with excellent service is truly amazing. We would like to thank our customers for your continued trust and support.”

The Extraordinary Banking Awards emphasize the contribution community banks make in their communities – how deeply woven into the fabric of the community they are.

“Community banks recognize aspirations, dreams, and silent hopes of small businesses and individuals within their communities,” said Roxanne Emmerich, Chair and Founder of The Institute for Extraordinary Banking. “The heart and soul of an extraordinary community bank is the visionary blueprint for the community’s success and ability to enact that plan. Those banks, Top 5 Percenters in the industry, were chosen to receive this year’s Banky awards.”

