Dixon boys golf wins first regional title since 2010 as Oros wins medalist

Dixon’s Ben Oros chips towards the pin on No. 4 Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024 at Emerald Hill in Sterling. Oros won overall medalist after shooting a 73. (Alex T. Paschal)

STERLING — Every shot mattered for the Dixon boys golf team on Wednesday as the Dukes won their first regional title since 2010 by only two strokes.

Dixon, with a 336 team total, edged Byron (338) to take first in the Class 2A Sterling Regional at Emerald Hill. Geneseo (343) was the final team advancing to next Monday’s Kaneland sectional at Hughes Creek Golf Course in Elburn. Sterling (351) took fourth but had three individuals advance in Mason Hubbard (81), Bryce Hartman (85) and Nick Capp (91). Rock Falls senior Conner Porter (81) also advanced individually after tying Hubbard for sixth place overall.

Dixon’s Ben Oros was overall medalist with a 73, matching his low score from Saturday’s Sterling Invitational.

Oros said he felt comfortable and confident coming off the win.

“It was pretty steady for the most part,” the senior said. “I had to keep my composure. [I had| a couple bad shots.”

Oros said his driver, typically a strength of his, was not working as well as it usually does.

“My wedges and my putting made up for it,” he said.

Also scoring for Dixon were sophomores Max Kitzman (80), who tied for fourth, and Brody Nicklaus (88). Dixon’s final scorer was senior Deaaron Wilson (95). Kyle Dieterle (95) and Jack Ragan (102) also competed for Dixon.

The Dixon boys golf team is pictured after winning the Class 2A Sterling Regional title on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024 at Emerald Hill. It was Dixon's first regional title since 2010. Pictured, left to right, are Kye Dieterle, Brody Nicklaus, Ben Oros, Jack Ragan, Deaaron Wilson and Max Kitzman. (Drake Lansman)

“I’m super proud of my team,” Oros said. “We’ve got a young team.”

Oros was especially proud of Wilson, who is in his first year golfing with the team.

“These guys carried us through the way,” Wilson said. “And my fourth score came in pretty good. A 95, and I did have an Eagle. So maybe that saved us those two strokes.”

Dixon coach Lee Eastman said the team knew it would only be as good as its fourth player.

“We fought hard today,” he said. “Our three guys at the bottom fought hard to be that fourth player and that was the difference — two strokes in the end.”

Eastman said Oros and the team are peaking at the right time.

“Saturday was his best tournament of the year, and then he turned around and followed it up today with the same exact score,” he said. “We knew he had it in him, but he just wasn’t able to put it together for 18 holes. And he did it back-to-back weeks. We’re looking forward to seeing what he can do Monday at the sectional.

“We all have room for improvement, but as a team, we are shooting our best golf right now.”

Dixon did not have a state qualifier last year as Oros and Nicklaus are the only players who competed at last year’s sectional.

“Just play the game I know I can play,” he said of his approach, “and keep it calm and composed like today.”

Hubbard, who tied for 43rd at state last year, said he did not have his best on Wednesday.

“I just stuck through it and got a couple things working together to make a few putts,” he said. “It ended up working out in the end.

“As long as you make it. Survive and advance.”

Sterling had a shot to have a fourth golfer advance by playoff in junior first-year golfer Maurice Delacruz. But Princeton’s Kaiden Coomer won the three-way playoff in one hole against Delacruz and Rochelle’s Johnny Chadwick after all three shot a 94.

Princeton had three individuals qualify in Coomer, Jackson Mason (82), Jayden Fulkerson (89) and Luke Smith (90). The Tigers (355) tied Rochelle for fifth as a team. Rock Falls (385) took seventh at the nine-team regional.

Sterling has had a practice round previously at Monday’s sectional site, which hopefully will help.

Sterling coach Nick Hubbard was proud to send three of his golfers to the next round.

“These are my three seniors on our varsity team,” he said, “so it means a lot.”