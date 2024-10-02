Sterling’s Camacho, Schwingle move on to Monday’s golf sectional

Sterling’s Carmen Camacho watches her tee shot on the first hole during the IHSA Class 2A Huntley Girls Golf Regional on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at Pinecrest Golf Club in Huntley. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Sterling’s Emily Schwingle and Carmen Camacho both extended their golf seasons after finishing in the Top 16 of Tuesday’s Class 2A Huntley Regional at Pinecrest Golf Club. Sterling (379) took fifth as a team at the regional as Crystal Lake Central (325), Prairie Ridge (364) and Belvidere (365) were the advancing teams.

Schwingle (84) tied for seventh and Camacho (91) was 16th as they advance to Monday’s Rockford Boylan Catholic Sectional at Atwood Homestead Golf Course in Machesney Park. Deyanie Alfaro (104) and Toni Martinez (100) also scored for Sterling.

Schwingle, a junior, said it was stressful, but worth it in the end as she advanced.

“My drives were really working,” she said. “My short game was bad today, and I probably could have gone a lot [lower] if I made some of those putts.”

Camacho, a senior, said she came into the regional with not a lot of pressure on herself. The results paid off.

“It was my goal this year to make it to sectionals, so even if I don’t play my best [next week], I’ll still be happy with even being there,” she said. “I was just doing really good with my short game today. All my chips got really close. One putts, two putts, so that’s what really helped me today.”

Sterling golf coach Weston Henry said both golfers have gotten stronger as the season went on.

“Carmen being a three-year golfer as a senior, and Emily a three-year golfer as a junior, they’ve had a little bit of that experience before. Both of them have had to play in the regionals even as a younger player, so that helps for sure,” he said. “Two leaders right there [Schwingle and Camacho] to show that hard work does pay off. I don’t think they took a weekend off all summer, so it goes to show the more golf you play the better you’ll play in tough conditions like today.”

Henry was also impressed with Martinez, a freshman, shooting a 100 in her first postseason appearance.

“That’s pretty awesome for her, too,” he said. “We’ve had a really good season.

“I’ve always had the confidence in them. It’s just that they have to have confidence in themselves. They’re the ones who have to take the club and take the shot. I’ve seen that confidence grow with both of them throughout the season. Carmen has had this goal since she started golf. She wanted to break out of regionals, and she got to do it as a senior, which is awesome. And Emily, same thing, it’s been her goal since she was a freshman.”

— Alex Kantecki contributed to this report