Sterling freshman Mauricio Herrera scores lone goal in loss to Geneseo

Sterling goalie Rex Blackburn kicks the ball away from Geneseo’s Cole Clifton Tuesday, October. 1, 2024, at Sterling High School. (Alex T. Paschal)

STERLING — Sterling freshman Mauricio Herrera provided a bright spot late in the Golden Warriors’ 3-1 Western Big 6 Conference soccer loss to Geneseo on Tuesday night.

Facing a three-goal deficit, the speedy forward found an opening and scored Sterling’s lone goal with about 10 minutes left to play.

Sterling coach Chris Interone, who took over the head coaching position a couple weeks ago, said he’s been watching for years before he made the jump to the high school level.

“Right away I knew he was just going to be a factor in our attacks,” Interone said. “He’s got the mindset, he’s always thinking tactically. He’s definitely somebody that we like having aboard.”

Sterling (5-9-1, 1-4 Big 6) looked to tie the game at one in the 23rd minute, but a potential goal was waived off by offsides. The Maple Leafs (5-6-1, 2-3) instead tacked on a couple minutes later as Brady Hamer’s goal made it 2-0. Cole Clifton scored in the 14th minute.

“Geneseo is always a good, fast attack team,” Interone said. “Everytime I approach a game with them, it’s always about trying to control the middle. And whenever we turn it over, try to deny the service. And I think that’s where they got us on two goals. As soon as we turn it over, they’re quick on the attack.”

Sterling keeper Rex Blackburn did what he could in net, finishing with seven saves.

James Matthews had Geneseo’s third goal just a few minutes after the break.

Interone said the team started to find its passes better in the second half, but three goals was too much to match.

He said the key to having more success on offense comes down to making better decision with passes and having sharper movements off the ball.”

Sterling senior captain Chris Martinez said the team needs to play more calm and composed. Without one go-to scorer on the team, it will take a group effort.

“We just try to play too much individual play,” he said. “We’ve got to play more as a team.”

If that happens, more offensive chances should come.

“Even when we get the chances, we have to take advantage of it,” he said, “and finish it.”

He said getting down early brought morale down.

“The team got dragged down in the second half,” Martinez said. “We didn’t come in with too much intensity.”

Herrera’s goal provided a brief boost, but it was too little, too late.

“We’ve got to get better on our buildup play and not just kick the ball up and hope somebody pulls out some magic,” he said. “We’ve got to create our chances.

“It’s got to be a team effort. There’s no star player. Everyone on the team is a star player. We’ve got to play like that.”