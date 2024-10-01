Three Sauk Valley conservation groups awarded state funds

Visitors follow trails through a sea of grass Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at the Nachusa Grasslands near Franklin Grove. (Alex T. Paschal)

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has announced nearly $1 million in grants to support 14 stewardship programs managed by land trusts on land protected by the Illinois Nature Preserves Commission.

The grants are part of the Illinois Natural Areas Stewardship Grant program, which aims to increase the delivery of much-needed land and water stewardship activities to natural areas permanently protected within the INPC system. Given the growing stewardship needs of natural areas throughout Illinois, this grant program funds projects that help land trusts expand staff and purchase equipment for these activities.

The following grants were awarded to Sauk Valley-area organizations for fiscal 2025:

The Nature Conservancy, in Lee and Ogle counties, has been awarded $100,000 to purchase a track loader to support efficient and effective performance of ecological restoration at Nachusa Grasslands Nature Preserve and Nachusa Grasslands Land and Water Reserve.

The Natural Land Institute, located in Winnebago, Ogle, and Whiteside counties, is receiving $21,624 to purchase a utility task vehicle to support efficient and effective performance of ecological restoration at Beach Cemetery Nature Preserve, Burr Oak Valley Nature Preserve, Howard D. Colman Dells Nature Preserve, Kyte River Bottoms Land and Water Reserve, and Lyndon Prairie Nature Preserve.

Natural Land Institute in Whiteside County is receiving $20,000 to enlist contractual services to perform ecological restoration through invasive species removal at Lyndon Prairie Nature Preserve.

Eligible applicants under the Natural Areas Stewardship Grant program are conservation land trusts exempt from taxation under Section 501(c)(3) of the federal Internal Revenue Code and whose originating documents include in its purposes the restoration, stewardship or conservation of land for the preservation of native plants or animals, biotic communities, geologic formations or archaeological sites of significance.

Funding for this grant program is derived from a portion of the Illinois Natural Areas Acquisition Fund. The fund must be used by the IDNR for the acquisition and stewardship of natural areas, including habitats for endangered and threatened species.