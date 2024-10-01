Sterling’s Martinez shoots a 42 for medalist: Monday’s Sauk Valley prep roundup

Boys golf

Newman 174, St. Bede 202, Alleman 201: Newman’s Garet Wolfe (40) earned medalist honors and Chase Decker was runner-up. Liam Nicklaus (46) and Michael Morse (47) also scored. Morrison’s lone golfer, Bryer Kuehl, shot a 54.

Girls golf

Sterling 177, Rock Island 199: Sterling’s Toni Martinez (42) was medalist and Emily Schwingle (44) was runner-up in the last dual meet of the season. Carmen Camacho (45) and Deyanie Alfaro (46) also scored in Sterling’s strong outing.

St. Bede 233, Newman 254: Morrison’s lone golfer, Sarah Wetzell, earned medalist honors with a 49. Lauryn Francque led Newman with a 56.

College tennis

Sauk Valley 7, Lake County 2: SVCC improved to 2-3 on Sunday, highlighted by Layla Tablante’s 2-6, 6-4, 10-4 win at No. 1 singles.