Dixon church will bless pets Sunday, Oct. 6

Blessing of the pets will begin around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 221 W. Third St., Dixon. (Photo provided by Sarah Nelson)

DIXON — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 221 W. Third St., Dixon, will host a pet blessing on Sunday, Oct. 6, in observance of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi.

Blessing of pets will begin around 11:30 a.m., immediately after the regular 10:30 a.m. service. Outdoor and drive-up blessings will be offered along the Peoria Avenue side of the church. If necessary, indoor blessings will be offered in the church fellowship hall, on the lower level of the church. Entrance is along Peoria Avenue.

Donations of pet food, towels and blankets for the Granny Rose Animal Shelter will be accepted. All leashed, well-behaved pets, along with their humans, are invited. If your pet can’t attend, you are welcome to bring a photo to blessed.

For more information, call 815-288-2151.