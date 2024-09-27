Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week: Izzy Johnston, Erie-Prophetstown junior golfer

Erie-Prophetstown junior golfer Izzy Johnston is pictured putting. She was voted the Sauk Valley Athlete of the Week after she shot a personal best 88 to place second at the Three Rivers meet on Sept. 18. (Photo contributed by Brad Tichler)

Name: Izzy Johnston

School: Erie-Prophetstown

Sport: Golf

Why she was selected: Johnston, a junior golfer, shot a personal best 88 to finish as runner-up at the Three Rivers meet at Highland Springs on Sept. 18. She earned the Athlete of the Week recognition in an online vote. Below is her Q&A with sports reporter Drake Lansman.

Coach’s comments: This year she has really taken that next step in her performance and has been our No. 1 the whole year. She has worked hard over the summer getting out and playing at Lake Erie and Prophet Hills, but also played in some summer tournaments around the Quad City area. I believe those tournaments have helped her in tournaments and dual meets during the year. I keep telling her it’s not about making that birdie, but eliminating the big numbers which she has really improved on this year. — Brad Tichler

Izzy, when did you first get into golf and what made you get into it?

Johnston: I first got into golf three years ago, the summer going into my freshman year. In eighth grade, my fifth grade math teacher Brad Tichler had just gotten the job for the girls golf coach and was trying to recruit girls for his team. I wasn’t going to play volleyball in high school so he asked me to come to a few summer practices just to try it out. I told him, ‘heck no, golf is the most embarrassing thing ever’. He was stubborn and kept asking me to just try it out and I finally said yes.

What do you like about golf? Has it taught you anything? Any specific strengths you have?

Johnston: I love how rewarding golf is, all the hard work I’ve put in always pays off. One major thing golf has taught me is how to be more social. Before golf I was very shy and it’s gotten me so out of my comfort zone and helped me learn to talk to others and create relationships with them. Golf has helped me grow and become a much bolder person. My strength in golf is my long game. I can smoke a drive and being able to do that has helped my scores decrease tremendously.

You shot an 88 at the Three Rivers meet at Highland Springs to place second. Was that score a personal best? What went into posting that score? How did it feel to finish second?

Johnston: Yes my 88 was a personal best that I am extremely proud of. That day I was very nervous and said so many prayers asking God to help me through the day. God provided and I played really well and everything came together great. Hours of practice and many summer tournaments helped me prepare for that big moment. When I was awarded second place I felt so relieved, and beyond thrilled. I met my high expectations for myself and it was so exciting.

What was it like performing well at a big meet like that?

Johnston: To perform well at a big meet like that was so rewarding because every hour of work previously put in had all paid off, it was also a confidence boost that I needed.

E-P also placed second as a team. What is it like playing for this team? Do you guys have any strengths?

Johnston: Playing for E-P is so fun, all of us girls get along very well and we are always supporting and cheering each other on. Our coach spoils us and we always have a great time. Our team strength is our competitiveness, we have a very strong desire to win.

Do you have any goals for yourself this season? Does the team have any goals?

Johnston: A personal goal I have for myself is to go to state and a team goal is for us to make it out of regionals as a team.

Do you have a favorite athlete or sports team?

Johnston: My favorite athlete is Scottie Schelffler because he honors the Lord through golf and his wins.

Any other hobbies or sports you are involved in?

Johnston: I also play basketball in the winter.

Do you have a favorite quote?

Johnston: Proverbs 3:5-6 “trust in the lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him and he will make your paths straight”

Favorite restaurant or meal after a meet?

Johnston: My favorite after meet meal is Cane’s chicken

Favorite TV Show or movie? Favorite music artist or genre?

Johnston: My favorite TV show is Gilmore Girls and my favorite artist is Tate McRae.