Wike graduates from U.S. Chamber Foundation Education and Workforce Fellowship Program

DIXON – Amanda Wike, executive director of the Dixon Chamber of Commerce and Main Street, graduated Sept. 20 from the ninth cohort of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s premier business leadership program, the Business Leads Fellowship Program.

The program trains and equips leaders from state and local chambers of commerce, economic development agencies and trade associations with resources, access to experts and a network of peers to help them address the most pressing education and workforce challenges, according to a news release.

“I am honored to have had the opportunity to participate in this program,” Wike said. “The knowledge and connections I’ve gained through this fellowship are invaluable as we tackle challenges of child care, education and workforce development in our community. I am eager to put these learnings into action, collaborating with local businesses, educators and community leaders to continually improve the workforce our community needs to thrive.”

“We created the Business Leads Fellowship Program in response to the needs of our state and local chamber partners,” said Caitlin Codella Low, vice president of policy and programs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. “They, better than anyone, see the critical link between education and economic development, and we are glad to be able to support them as they take on this critical leadership role in their community.”

After a competitive application and selection process, Wike was selected along with 34 other state and local chamber executives, economic development professionals and association leaders to participate in the ninth cohort of this program. The six-month program, consisting of both in-person and virtual meetings, covered the entire talent pipeline, including early childhood education, K-12, postsecondary education and workforce development.

Upon graduation, Business Leads fellows join the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s network of more than 360 chambers of commerce and statewide associations from around the nation that regularly engage on education and workforce initiatives.