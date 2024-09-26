Fire destroys Sterling home, one person sent to hospital

Fire crews finish up at a fire at 606 W. Fifth St. in Sterling on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. Nine local fire departments assisted at the scene.

STERLING — The state fire marshal’s office is investigating a fire that destroyed a Sterling home Wednesday afternoon and sent one person to the hospital with smoke inhalation.

Sterling and Rock Falls firefighters along with CGH EMS were dispatched at 5:05 p.m. to 606 W. Fifth St. for a report of a fire in which an occupant was possibly trapped in a bedroom. When they arrived, smoke was showing from the 2 1/2-story wood-frame duplex, where police were working to secure the scene and account for all occupants.

When firefighters arrived at the home at 5:09 p.m., they were told to remain on standby, which they did for about 10 minutes before they could fight the fire and enter the structure to look for occupants, according to a news release. In the meantime, a box alarm was issued to bring in firefighters from nearby communities.

The fire was located in a second-floor bedroom and had extended into the attic and second-floor ceilings. A second box alarm was issued at 5:43 p.m. to help with crew relief and assistance with the fire overhaul. The fire was deemed under control at 6:50 p.m. Fire companies remained on the scene while the investigation took place.

The state fire marshal’s office has been called in to investigate the fire and determine its cause. Sterling Code Enforcement and fire officials have deemed the building to be uninhabitable. An estimate of fire damage is not yet available.

The American Red Cross was called in to help find shelter for people displaced by the fire.

The Sterling Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Rock Falls, Dixon Rural, Prophetstown, Milledgeville, Morrison, Amboy, Tampico and Dixon City fire departments. The Polo Fire Department provided station coverage. No firefighters were injured.