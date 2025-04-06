Sterling High School selects Heckman as a student of the month

STERLING — DaVonte Heckman, a senior, is a student of the month at Sterling High School. He is the son of Jenna Heckman.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: AP Biology science classes have been my favorite classes throughout all my school years and I get along with my science teachers the best. What we learn in it is useful for what I plan to study in college.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I plan to become a veterinarian after schooling. I plan to attend Augustana College in Rock Island.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: Library club and Travel Club. I’m a fan of reading and I spend a majority of my time in the library at school before leaving school everyday. Travel Club is fun as we visit many different places and do different activities where we visit.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable: A trip for Travel Club was to an escape room last year and I found it very fun.

What is your hope for the future?: I am able to graduate from Augustana in three years and then attend UIC for veterinary medicine.