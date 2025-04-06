Chicago man to remain in Ogle County Jail on drug, weapons charges

OREGON – A Chicago man charged with four felonies, including unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon and possessing oxycodone with the intent to deliver, will remain in the Ogle County Jail as his case proceeds through the court system.

John D. Carew, 26, was denied release March 26 following a detention hearing in front of Ogle County Associate Circuit Judge Anthony Peska.

Carew is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon as a felon, unlawful possession of a stolen firearm – a semi-automatic pistol, possession of less than 50 grams of a substance containing oxycodone with the intent to deliver, possession of a substance containing alprazolam, a controlled substance - with the intent to deliver, and driving with a revoked license.

Carew was arrested on the charges following a traffic stop by the Illinois State Police on I-39 south of Lindenwood at 9:40 p.m. March 25. According to tickets issued by state police, Carew’s driver’s license expired in October 2022.

Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Leisten told Peska that Carew was on mandatory supervised release for a Cook County charge when his vehicle was stopped and subsequently searched.

“He [Carew] had a gun in his vehicle and oxycodone,” Leisten told Peska. “There are no conditions to mitigate the risk. We do believe he is specifically a danger to residents in Cook and Ogle County.”

Leisten said Carew has another pending charge in Cook County.

“Most of his criminal background includes gun charges,” Leisten told Peska.

Assistant Public Defender Eric Morrow argued Carew could be released from custody while his case proceeds.

“He has had no issues of failing to appear in his former cases,” said Morrow. “He has two job interviews this week. Conditions could be set to allow his release.”

Morrow said a family friend had agreed to transport Carew to his court appearances in Ogle County if he were to be released.

Peska denied Carew’s release, noting he had scored 11 out of 14 on a risk assessment for release.

“There are allegations that he was in possession of a stolen firearm. One of the conditions of his parole was not to violate any law or have a firearm. There are multiple things here,” Peska said. “There aren’t any additional conditions that could be imposed. There is a real and present threat here.”

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, oxycodone is a semi-synthetic narcotic analgesic that is a popular drug of abuse among the narcotic abusing population. It is also known as “Hillbilly Heroin, Kicker, OC, Ox, Roxy, Perc, Oxy.”

“Oxycodone is abused orally or intravenously. The tablets are crushed and sniffed or dissolved in water and injected. Others heat a tablet that has been placed on a piece of foil then inhale the vapors,” the DEA says on its website. “Euphoria and feelings of relaxation are the most common effects of oxycodone on the brain, which explains its high potential for abuse.”

Alrazolam is a benzodiazepine that is only legally available through prescription.

“Many users maintain their drug supply by getting prescriptions from several doctors, forging prescriptions, or buying them illicitly. Alprazolam and clonazepam are the two most frequently encountered benzodiazepines on the illicit market. Common street names include Benzos and Downers,” the DEA website says.

Carew was remanded to the Ogle County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. April 9 for a preliminary hearing.