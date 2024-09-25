Over 125 people participate in United Way of Lee County’s Day of Caring

Volunteers helped complete service projects at 19 sites, including cleaning up along the Rock River in Dixon, during the United Way's Day of Caring. (Photo provided by Ashley Richter)

DIXON — The United Way Day of Caring, held Sept. 14, celebrated volunteerism throughout Lee County by bringing together teams from local businesses, schools, churches, civic groups, and families to complete projects and make a significant impact on the nonprofit community.

This year, 125 volunteers helped complete service projects at 19 sites. The volunteers were able to help complete service projects at Dixon PADS, Dixon Public Library, Lee County Council on Aging, Open Sesame, Bright Beginnings, Dixon Historic Theatre, the riverfront, YWCA and Goodfellows, among others.

“Day of Caring is an annual event that United Way holds to come together as a community to give back and encourage volunteerism,” said Ashley Richter, executive director at United Way of Lee County. “It was so great to be able to see the large group of people that gave their time on a Saturday morning to volunteer in the community.”