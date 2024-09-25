Byron cafe, bakery receives $15,000 grant

BYRON — Federal Home and Loan Bank of Chicago and Holcomb Bank recently awarded a $15,000 grant to Sweetbean Cafe and Bakery as part of its Community First Accelerate Grants for Small Business program. The funds will be used to purchase a walk-in cooler and create service space for an espresso machine.

The grant program assists small Illinois and Wisconsin business development and growth. The grants can be used for property purchase or improvement; workforce development or training; inventory, materials, tools, machinery, equipment or supplies purchases; or new or upgraded technology.

Holcomb Bank offers financial services including personal, business and agricultural banking, wealth management and loan options. Federal Home and Loan Bank of Chicago is a regional Federal Home Loan Bank System bank and a self-capitalizing cooperative including commercial banks, credit unions, insurance companies, savings institutions and community development financial institutions.

