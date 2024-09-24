Lee County Sheriff: Man killed by passing train

DIXON — A man is dead after being struck by a passing train Tuesday morning in rural Lee County.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded around 8:10 a.m. to a call along the railroad tracks, about a mile west of Wadsworth Way and Railway Road, in rural Lee County, according to a news release issued Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies found a male along the railroad tracks and determined he had been struck by a passing train. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released his name as they are notifying family.

The death is under investigation, according to the release.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Dixon Rural Fire Department, Dixon City Fire Department, Lee County Coroner’s Office and Union Pacific Railroad.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.