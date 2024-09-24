Fulton boys golf 12-0; Sterling’s Hubbard 9th at Big 6 meet: Monday’s Sauk Valley roundup

Boys golf

Sterling’s Hubbard 9th at Big 6 meet: The Golden Warriors took sixth at the Western Big 6 Conference meet at Short Hills Country Club. Moline (292) won a third straight Big 6 title as Isaac Rumler (67) repeated as individual medalist and Greer Peters (69) was runner-up for the Maroons.

Mason Hubbard led Sterling (362) with a 77, good for ninth place and a spot on the All-Conference second team. Bryce Hartman (83) took 16th.

Fulton 155, West Carroll 212: The Steamers wrapped up their regular season 12-0 in dual meets as Owen Van Zuiden and Jacob Voss shared medalist honors with 35s at Sandburr Run. Zach Winkel shot a 41 and Dawson Price and Braden Brennan each shot 44s for Fulton. Thomas Krontz led WC with a 46.

Fulton next plays at Thursday’s NUIC meet at Lake Carroll.

Riverdale wins 11th straight Three Rivers Meet: Riverdale fired a 316 at the TRAC Meet at Fyre Lake in Sherrard, ahead of runner-up Hall (334) and Princeton (343). Erie-Prophetstown (352) took fourth and Newman (383) was eighth.

Riverdale’s Adain Dorathy shot a 70 as the individual medalist and Hall’s Landen Plym (74) was runner-up. The Panthers were led by Blake Geuns’ 85, good forth a tie for ninth.

Forreston 166, Amboy 207: Forreston’s Kaden Brown (37) was medalist and Kendall Erdmann (41) was runner-up at Shady Oaks. Daylen Rahn (44) and Aspen McGlynn (44) also scored for the Cardinals. Carson Barlow led Amboy with a 47.

Girls golf

Erie-Prophetstown 192, Sherrard 224: Isabella Johnston and Michelle Naftzger shared medalist with 42s for the Panthers in the dual win.

Boys soccer

North Boone 4, Oregon 2: Steven Guardado had both of Oregon’s goals and Cruz Hernandez had an assist for the Hawks (6-7-2, 2-4).

Dixon 5, Stillman Valley 1: Logan Grett had thee goals and Hayden Yingling had two in the third straight win for the Dukes (6-1-2, 5-1).

Girls swimming

Freeport 95, Sterling 87: Sterling’s Presley Winters won diving (180.25), Madison Austin won the 50-yard freestyle (25.63) and 100 free (55.72), Hazel Pham won the 100 butterfly (1:04.5), Sammie Knox won the 500 free (5:44.54) and Kate Austin won the 100 back (1:09.45). Kate Austin, Pham, Knox and Madison Austin also teamed up to win the 200 free relay (1:50.24) and 400 free relay (3:56.18).

Girls tennis

Newman 7, Galesburg 2: Winning at singles for the Comets were Kaitlyn Conderman, Ella Ford, Bella Robichaud and Jessica Ardis. At doubles, Newman’s Emmy Burger/Elise Vander, Conderman/Ford and Robichaud/Ardis also won.

Sterling 4, Princeton 1: The Golden Warriors followed up Saturday’s win at the Sterling Invite with another dual victory at home as Ellie Aitken and Fareeda Alkhalaf both swept their singles matches. In doubles, Avery Moran/Sadie Hendrix and McKenzie Dir/Caylee Lyons both won for Sterling. In No. 1 doubles, Emma Pham/Christina Mata were edged 6-4, 3-6, 11-9 by Nora Schneider/Fiona Wempe.