Sauk Valley sites hosting blood drives to keep blood supply stable

DIXON — The American Red Cross will host blood drives across Whiteside, Carroll and Lee counties to keep the blood supply stable for fall.

Blood donors are urged to make and keep appointments. The Red Cross will accept donations of all blood types, particularly those with type O blood and platelets, to meet the demand and help boost the blood supply.

Donors who give blood from Tuesday, Oct. 1, through Thursday, Oct. 31, will receive a $10 e-gift card to Amazon.com. The blood donors also will be automatically entered for a chance to win one of three $5,000 gift cards. Blood donors who give blood through Monday, Sept. 30, can receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.

Upcoming blood drives include:

Mount Carroll: Noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Davis Community Center, 631 S. East St.

Dixon: 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at the Dixon American Legion, 1120 W. First St.

Dixon: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Illinois Department of Transportation, 819 Depot Ave.

Dixon: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Dixon Hope Cancer Wellness Center, 1637 Plock Drive.

Dixon: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at KSB Town Square Centre, 101 W. Second St.

Morrison: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Morrison Institute of Technology, 701 Portland Ave.

Prophetstown: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at First Lutheran Church, 300 W. Third St.

Sterling: 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. and from 1:45 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Sterling Bethel Reformed Church, 230 E. 23rd St.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.