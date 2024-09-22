Paint the Town activities continue Sunday in Morrison

The Loft on Main logo (Photo provided by the Loft on Main)

MORRISON — Morrison’s Main Street will remain blocked all weekend so painters can continue to work on their squares and accommodate viewing the street art.

On Sunday, grab a snack at one of the vendors or come early and enjoy a pancake breakfast, provided by the Morrison Wrestlers, from 8 a.m. to noon. Then grab a free Dilly Bar at the Loft on Main Art Gallery and watch artists create.

From 11 a.m.to 4 p.m., stop by The Loft on Main art gallery on Main Street to watch local artists demonstrate how they create their art. You will have the opportunity to decorate your own spinning top. Artists will be on the street working in several mediums.

Ed Hammelman will demonstrate chip carving.

Lloyd Beckman will be wood turning tops and offer the chance to decorate your own top.

Daryl Drennen shows hands-on blacksmithing. Participants will learn how to work with metal.

Steve Sullivan will discuss cyanogenic printing.

Jeff DeGroot will demonstrate how to make a segmented bowl out of wood.

For more information, contact The Loft on Main, 815-772-4005.