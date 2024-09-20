Treat Street Parade and Palooza bring fun to downtown Dixon Oct. 26

DIXON — Treat Street Parade and Palooza, a Dixon tradition with a new title, returns Saturday, Oct. 26.
The parade will begin and end at Haymarket Square, 317 W. Third St., and Treat Street will continue with a trunk-and-treat event at KSB Town Square Centre, 102 S. Hennepin Ave., and treats at participating downtown businesses.
Schedule
9 a.m.: Parade assembly.
9:15 a.m.: Judging concludes.
9:20 a.m.: Parade begins.
10 a.m.: Awards (categories are Pre-K, K-first grade, second through third grades, and fourth through eighth grades) and dismissal to Treat Street.
10-11:30 a.m.: Treat Street/trunk and treat.
This Discover Dixon event is presented by Raynor Garage Doors with additional support from Dixon Park District, KSB Hospital and BorgWarner.
Find “Treat Street Parade & Palooza” under the “Events” dropdown at discoverdixon.com or call 815-284-3361 for more information.