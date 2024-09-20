Treat Street Parade and Palooza bring fun to downtown Dixon Oct. 26

Leddy Kness of Dixon was no chicken to the fun on Treat Street in 2023. KSB Hospital opened its lot at Town Square Center for the trick or treating fun. This year's event will be Oct. 26. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — Treat Street Parade and Palooza, a Dixon tradition with a new title, returns Saturday, Oct. 26.

The parade will begin and end at Haymarket Square, 317 W. Third St., and Treat Street will continue with a trunk-and-treat event at KSB Town Square Centre, 102 S. Hennepin Ave., and treats at participating downtown businesses.

Schedule

9 a.m.: Parade assembly.

9:15 a.m.: Judging concludes.

9:20 a.m.: Parade begins.

10 a.m.: Awards (categories are Pre-K, K-first grade, second through third grades, and fourth through eighth grades) and dismissal to Treat Street.

10-11:30 a.m.: Treat Street/trunk and treat.

This Discover Dixon event is presented by Raynor Garage Doors with additional support from Dixon Park District, KSB Hospital and BorgWarner.

Find “Treat Street Parade & Palooza” under the “Events” dropdown at discoverdixon.com or call 815-284-3361 for more information.