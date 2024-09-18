Man found dead in Rock Falls Tuesday night after police respond to gunshot reports

ROCK FALLS — A man was found dead late Tuesday night in Rock Falls after police responded to reports of gunshots in the area.

Rock Falls police responded at 10:24 p.m. Tuesday to a report of gunfire in the area of the 1700 block of 14th Avenue, according to a news release. They discovered a man, who police say had been shot, on the ground on West 17th Street between 13th and 14th avenues, according to a press release from Rock Falls Police Chief David Pilgrim.

His identity is being withheld pending notification of relatives. An autopsy is scheduled and the investigation is ongoing.

Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said Wednesday that no one was in custody in the Whiteside County Jail in connection with the shooting. He said his office is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rock Falls Police Department at 815-622-1140 or to call Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-STOP.

The Sterling Police Department, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, ISP Crime Scene Services and Whiteside County coroner assisted.