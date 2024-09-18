September 18, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsBusinessSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Man found dead in Rock Falls Tuesday night after police respond to gunshot reports

Police are withholding victim’s name until notifications are complete

By Alexa Zoellner
A Rock Falls Police Department squad car is pictured April 2023.

A Rock Falls Police Department squad car is pictured April 2023. (Rock Falls Police Department)

ROCK FALLS — A man was found dead late Tuesday night in Rock Falls after police responded to reports of gunshots in the area.

Rock Falls police responded at 10:24 p.m. Tuesday to a report of gunfire in the area of the 1700 block of 14th Avenue, according to a news release. They discovered a man, who police say had been shot, on the ground on West 17th Street between 13th and 14th avenues, according to a press release from Rock Falls Police Chief David Pilgrim.

His identity is being withheld pending notification of relatives. An autopsy is scheduled and the investigation is ongoing.

Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said Wednesday that no one was in custody in the Whiteside County Jail in connection with the shooting. He said his office is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rock Falls Police Department at 815-622-1140 or to call Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-STOP.

The Sterling Police Department, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, ISP Crime Scene Services and Whiteside County coroner assisted.

Have a Question about this article?
Rock FallsDeathPoliceRock Falls Police DepartmentSterling Police DepartmentWhiteside County SheriffIllinois State PoliceFatalBreaking
Alexa Zoellner

Alexa Zoellner

Alexa Zoellner reports on Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties for Shaw Media out of the Dixon office. Previously, she worked for the Record-Eagle in Traverse City, Michigan, and the Daily Jefferson County Union in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin.