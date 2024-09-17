Dixon’s Larry and Louise Reed basketball courts officially open in Vaile Park

Louise Reed accepts a photo from Dixon Park District’s Michelle Lawson (middle) and Jana Halfacre on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, at the dedication of the Larry and Louise Reed Basketball Courts at Vaile Park. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — Nearly every parking spot was full along Custer Avenue on Tuesday as community members gathered at Vaile Park in Dixon to celebrate the grand opening of the Larry and Louise Reed basketball courts.

The Dixon Park District received a $68,200 Open Spaces Land Acquisition and Development grant in January to pay for resurfacing, repaving and painting the existing basketball court at Vaile Park. An additional full-size court also was constructed and acrylic basketball backboard hoops and LED lights were installed. Free to use until 11 each night, Court 1 is sponsored by Trinity Insurance and Financial Services while Court 2 is sponsored by Pest Control Consultants.

Seth Nicklaus (left) and Duane Long unveil a sign for the Larry and Louise Reed Basketball Courts Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, at Vaile Park in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

Work on the basketball courts was completed Sept. 9. Dixon Park District Executive Director Duane Long, who oversaw the construction and budget of the project, said Tuesday that a nine-month turnaround is impressive.

He added that grants play a large part in the park district’s ability to complete projects like this. Since Long became executive director about 5 years ago, the park district has received $452,000 in grants, he said.

“Over the past 5 years we’ve had a couple of grand openings,” said Seth Nicklaus, Dixon Park District recreation director. “This turnout shows we have the right people involved.”

The two basketball courts were named in honor of the late Larry Reed and his wife, Louise, who are known for their support of local sports and community projects. Larry’s death on May 24 from terminal bladder cancer left a hole in the hearts of many Dixon residents.

“Throughout [Larry’s] time in Dixon he connected and worked with a lot of people,” Louise said. “This honor extends to all of them.”

The Reeds were active members of St. Paul Lutheran Church, the YMCA, Dixon Park District and the Dixon Riverfront Commission, as well as regular attendees at Dixon High School sports games, although none of their eight grandkids go there.

Each speaker at Tuesday’s event had a personal memory to share about Larry. A common theme was the fact that he always was seen with a smile on his face.

In his speech, Sam Ramirez, sports director at Shaw Local radio station WRCV/WIXN, recalled covering one of Dixon’s games at Sterling High School. His half time guest didn’t show up and he was looking around to see if he could find someone to fill in. He saw the Reeds sitting in the stands and thought, “I could grab Larry but would he be able to fill the 10 minutes,” Ramirez said.

Larry, who always had a story to tell, had no problem filling the allotted time slot, Ramirez said.

Throughout construction of the courts, Louise had been known to take photos of the progress, Long said.

Long knew the Reeds nearly his whole life. Before Larry died, Long visited him in hospice and showed him a picture of what the completed courts would look like. Larry, with tears in his eyes, gave him a thumbs up, Long said.

The park district gifted Louise an aerial photograph of the courts, which was taken two hours after its completion. Long said the completed courts look almost identical to the photo he’d shown Larry.

Now, “it’ll just be stories that are created here,” as the courts are officially open to the public, Nicklaus said.