Learn about overcoming political divisiveness at Sept. 29 Whiteside Forum in Morrison

MORRISON — The Whiteside Forum will kick off its 2024-25 season talking about the current hot-button issue of “Elections and Political Divisiveness” on Sunday, Sept. 29, with guest speaker, Chuck Stone, Braver Angels state co-coordinator for Illinois.

This event will begin at 2 p.m. in the Community Room of the Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St.

The Whiteside Forum is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that hosts expert speakers and discussions on topics of local interest to the public from a global viewpoint. All events are free and open to the public.

Braver Angels, formerly Better Angels, is a national organization dedicated to bringing together conservatives and liberals into a working alliance to depolarize America. Stone will explain and demonstrate how Braver Angels uses:

Workshops that teach communication skills for polarized times or that bring people together to experience structured conversations across the divide.

Rules that promote listening, and trained moderators to enforce those rules.

Debates that bring together college students or community members in a new style of debate billed as a collective search for the truth.

Training in Braver Angels forms for moderators and debate chairs who already have substantial experience in facilitating groups.

For more information about this event or The Whiteside Forum, contact Marc Adami by text at 815-718-5347 or email marcadami53@gmail.com.