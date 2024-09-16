‘Hocus Pocus’ to be shown at Grandon Civic Center on Sept. 27

STERLING — The City of Sterling will host a showing of “Hocus Pocus” as its Movie in the Park on Friday, Sept. 27, at Grandon Civic Center, 304 Brinks Circle, Sterling.

The pre-movie entertainment starts at 5 p.m. with an appearance by the Sanderson Sisters, DJ Krazy Karl, games, extreme photo prop opportunities, food and a lot of fun for fans of all ages.

The movie begins at 7 p.m. Come as you are or dress as your favorite witch.

The city has focused on providing family focused events all year, hosting a Christmas craft workshop, Movies in the Park, the Big Boy 4014 whistle stop and Chalk the Walk. City officials say they are already planning next year’s event schedule.