Dixon police: Increased presence Monday at 3 schools in wake of potential Snapchat threats

DIXON — Several Dixon Police Department marked squad vehicles and officers will be present beginning Monday at Madison Elementary, Reagan Middle and Dixon High schools in response to potentially threatening Snapchat messages that surfaced last week, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

According to a letter to Reagan Middle School families, written by RMS Principal Matthew Magnafici and posted on the Dixon Police Department’s Facebook page, Sterling Public Schools were made aware Thursday night of a potential threat at Sterling’s middle school.

“Sterling Public Schools and the Sterling Police Department took this situation very seriously and thoroughly investigated the matter,” Magnafici wrote. “Their investigation determined that the threat is highly likely to be linked to a national social media post circulating on Snapchat, rather than a local, targeted concern.”

Magnafici wrote that while there were no reported threats to Reagan Middle School in Dixon, the district wanted to assure parents that Dixon Public Schools and the Dixon Police Department were taking the matter seriously. He also wrote that the district would be increasing its vigilance and have an extra administrative and police presence in and around RMS.

Then, also on Friday, Dixon police and Dixon Public Schools were made aware that additional Snapchat messages were circulating regarding Dixon High School and Reagan Middle School.

The Dixon Police Department, in its post, stated the department has screenshots of additional Snapchat messages that read: “DHS 2024 school shooters list got some info then did some things and I can confirm were on the list of 2024 school shootings. There doing it in gangs of got some info in sterling and I can confirm its true.”

Dixon police say that when speaking with the Sterling Police Department, they confirmed the original Snapchat is linked to a national social media post circulating on Snapchat and that there was no information or evidence showing or indicating there was a “School Shooters List.”

Dixon police believe these messages are currently circulating among students locally.

“At this time, the Dixon Police Department with the assistance of the Dixon Public Schools Administration will continue to investigate and attempt to locate the source of these new messages that are being sent,” the DPD post states.