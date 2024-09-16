Darrow reelected chief judge of Illinois’ 14th Judicial Circuit

MORRISON — The circuit judges of Illinois’ 14th Judicial Circuit voted unanimously to reelect Clarence “Mike” Darrow as chief judge for a two-year term beginning Dec. 3.

“I am thankful for, and humbled by, the trust that my colleagues have placed in me,” Darrow said. “I look forward to the opportunity to see through several ongoing initiatives, including the renovation of our juvenile court facility, overhaul of our jury system, as well as projects to make the court system more understandable and accessible for regular citizens.”

Due to term limits this will be Darrow’s last stint as chief judge, according to a news release issued Monday. The 22 judges of the Illinois 14th Judicial Circuit preside over the courts of Henry, Mercer, Rock Island and Whiteside counties.

Before being elected chief judge in 2022, Darrow served as deputy chief judge from 2019 to 2022. He also served as the presiding judge of the Rock Island County Civil Division from 2014 to 2022. Darrow was elected circuit judge in 2010. Prior to taking the bench, Darrow served as the Mercer County public defender from 2007 to 2010. He also maintained a private law practice from 1999 to 2010 at the Law Offices of Clarence Darrow.

Darrow earned his law degree from the University of Illinois College of Law and his master’s degree from the University of Illinois College of Business in 1996. Before beginning his legal career, Darrow served as an infantry officer in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1995 to 1999.

In 1992 Darrow graduated from Marquette University, cum laude. He is a 1988 graduate of Rock Island Alleman High School. Darrow is a lifelong resident of Rock Island, where he and his wife raised their six children.