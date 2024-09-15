Walk for Hunger will benefit Dixon food pantry Sept. 28

DIXON — The Partnership for a Healthy Lee County is sponsoring a Walk for Hunger event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 28, at the pinetum in Lowell Park, Dixon.

September is Hunger Action Month, with the goal of the walk to raise awareness about hunger and support neighbors’ health. To participate, bring a non-perishable, healthy, shelf-stable food item that will be donated to the Dixon Community Food Pantry and distributed to friends and families who need extra food support.

During the event, enjoy fun family activities along a walking path as you take steps to end hunger. Activities include face painting, free blood pressure screenings taken by nurses from Lee County Health Department, free popcorn, a demonstration at 10:30 a.m. by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office K-9 patrol unit team, a visit with the Dixon Police Department therapy dog, Indy, and exploring a Dixon Rural Fire Department fire truck.

Registration is not required.