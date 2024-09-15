4-H Kids with Heart exhibit showcases Lee County youths’ talent

The Next Picture Show is located at 113 W. First St., in downtown Dixon. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

DIXON — The 4-H Kids with Heart exhibit is a special event dedicated to celebrating the creativity, compassion and community spirit of local 4-H members. An open house will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at The Next Picture Show.

Illinois Extension and Lee County 4-H are inviting the public to join them in recognizing the young artists.

The 4-H Kids with Heart exhibit will feature various projects created by 4-H members. The judges selected these projects at the 2024 Lee County 4-H Show in July.

“Our 4-H members are learning valuable life skills and developing a deep sense of responsibility and empathy for others,” said Katie Baker, program coordinator. “The Kids with Heart exhibit is a wonderful opportunity for the public to see firsthand the dedication and creativity of these young people.”

This event is free and open to the public. The 4-H Kids with Heart exhibit is part of the ongoing effort to engage youths in meaningful activities that promote personal growth, leadership and community involvement.

For more information about the 4-H Kids with Heart exhibit, contact Katie Baker at 815-857-3525 or kmcbr2@illinois.edu.