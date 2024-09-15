September 15, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsBusinessSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

4-H Kids with Heart exhibit showcases Lee County youths’ talent

Exhibit will be at The Next Picture Show, with an open house Oct. 4

By Shaw Local News Network
The Next Picture Show is located at 113 W. First Street, in downtown Dixon.

The Next Picture Show is located at 113 W. First St., in downtown Dixon. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

DIXON — The 4-H Kids with Heart exhibit is a special event dedicated to celebrating the creativity, compassion and community spirit of local 4-H members. An open house will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at The Next Picture Show.

Illinois Extension and Lee County 4-H are inviting the public to join them in recognizing the young artists.

The 4-H Kids with Heart exhibit will feature various projects created by 4-H members. The judges selected these projects at the 2024 Lee County 4-H Show in July.

“Our 4-H members are learning valuable life skills and developing a deep sense of responsibility and empathy for others,” said Katie Baker, program coordinator. “The Kids with Heart exhibit is a wonderful opportunity for the public to see firsthand the dedication and creativity of these young people.”

This event is free and open to the public. The 4-H Kids with Heart exhibit is part of the ongoing effort to engage youths in meaningful activities that promote personal growth, leadership and community involvement.

For more information about the 4-H Kids with Heart exhibit, contact Katie Baker at 815-857-3525 or kmcbr2@illinois.edu.

Have a Question about this article?
Dixon4-HArtExtension newsLee County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois