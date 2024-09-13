Silva chosen Fiesta Day Parade’s grand marshal

Alfred Silva was “surprised and honored” to have been chosen for the grand marshal of the 2024 Fiesta Day Parade. Silva started a boxing club 55 years ago. (Alex T. Paschal)

STERLING – Alfred Silva of Silva Boxing Club in Sterling will be the grand marshal of this weekend’s 71st annual Fiesta Day Parade, the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce has announced.

Silva has dedicated his life to transforming youths’ lives through teaching boxing skills and offering invaluable guidance on living a life free from trouble, according to an SVACC news release. His mentorship goes beyond the ring, instilling in them the importance of being good citizens and turning their lives around for the better.

“I didn’t know what I did to deserve the honor, “ said Al Silva on his being named grand marshal of the 2024 Fiesta Day Parade. Silva was been training with kids for 55 years in the art of boxing, opening several clubs. His one caveat was it had to be free to the kids. (Alex T. Paschal)

In the Sauk Valley area, countless individuals have found hope, direction and new beginnings because of Silva’s unwavering commitment. Through his efforts, many have found the strength to recover from alcoholism and regain control of their lives, according to the release.

“Silva’s selfless dedication and passion for helping others make him a true pillar of the community,” according to the release. “His impact resonates far beyond the individuals he’s touched, shaping a brighter future for the entire region.”

Numerous grand marshal applications were accepted for the annual Fiesta Day Parade. Community members were invited to submit nominations to the SVACC Hispanic Business Leaders Committee, which then voted on all nominations.

Here is a map of the Fiesta Day parade route. (Phote provided by the Rock Falls Police Department)

The Fiesta Day parade will start at 1 p.m. Saturday. All are encouraged to attend and celebrate Hispanic culture in the Sauk Valley. A celebration will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Grandon Civic Center in Sterling. The celebration will feature live music, dancers, bounce houses, and more. For information on the parade, including the lineup, visit saukvalleyareachamber.com/fiesta-day-parade or call 815-625-2400.