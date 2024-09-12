Sterling’s former Applebee’s leased by restaurant group based in South Carolina

Eric Edler of Porter Brothers works on the parking lot of the former Applebee's restaurant Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Sterling. Paving will begin next week. The restaurant closed in 2020 after 20 years in business. (Alex T. Paschal)

STERLING – After sitting empty for about four years, Sterling’s former Applebee’s Grill and Bar location was leased by a restaurant group in August.

The restaurant at 3920 E. Lincolnway was open for more than 20 years before it officially closed its doors June 7, 2020.

Eric Edler of Porter Brothers works on the parking lot of the former Applebees restaurant Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Sterling. Paving will begin next week. The restaurant closed in 2020 after 20 years in business. (Alex T. Paschal)

The restaurant group, Azul Cantina Inc., based in Charleston, South Carolina, signed a lease for the retail space from owner Harkness Properties LLC in August, according to commercial real estate company Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic.

The group owns and operates more than 35 restaurants in the United States under different brand names, Hannah Kamba, a real estate broker at CBCAtlantic, said in an interview with Shaw Local News Network.

Its main location is in downtown Charleston, where it operates a Mexican-style bar and restaurant under the name Azul Mexicano. It has three other locations under that same branding in South Carolina, Kamba said.

Kamba said she believes the group is plans to use that same branding at the location in Sterling.

Construction workers from Porter Brothers, an Arizona-based commercial general contractor, have started work on the parking lot. They expect paving to begin next week, Eric Edler of Porter Brothers told Shaw Local.

