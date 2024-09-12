Sterling Police Department to hold fifth annual workout event Oct. 19

STERLING – The Sterling Police Department will hold its fifth annual Curls with Cops Community event from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Challand Middle School athletic center.

Participants can receive nutritional advice and workout information. An interactive workout also will be led by Sterling police officers. The event will be led by Sterling police Sgt. Shane Bland. The first 25 attendees to register can receive a free T-shirt.

Registration is required to attend. Registration is due Thursday, Oct. 3. To register, call 815-632-6613 or email mtoth@sterling-il.gov.

The Challand Middle School athletic center is located at 1700 Sixth Ave. in Sterling.